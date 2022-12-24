37 million Chinese infected with Covid in one day

In China, the number of corona cases is increasing rapidly after moving away from zero covid policy. According to estimates by health officials, a global epidemic record may have just occurred.

1/4 A few weeks ago, mass testing was common in China.

After the Chinese leadership abruptly reversed its strict zero-covid policy, the number of infections in China exploded. According to estimates by the government’s top health commission, nearly 37 million people may have contracted Covid-19 on December 20 alone. “Bloomberg” reported.

This would not only be a dramatic departure from the official tally of just 3,049 infections reported in China that day, but would also mark a global record for the epidemic. According to Bloomberg, the first wave of Omicron infections in South Africa occurred on January 19, 2022 amid the previous all-time high of 4 million infections in a single day.

It’s unclear how the Chinese health commission arrived at the figure, as it shut down its once-ubiquitous network of PCR checkpoints earlier this month.

Probably more than 18 percent of people are affected

Despite the high number of infections, authorities are sticking to easing restrictions. Lockdowns have ended and strict obligations of testing, mandatory quarantine or quarantine have largely been relaxed. But China is ill-prepared for the resulting wave of coronavirus: Underfunded hospitals lack the capacity to handle large numbers of patients. Additionally, millions of seniors are still not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As many as 248 million people may have been infected with the virus in the 20 days since December, or 18 percent of the population. This comes from minutes of an internal meeting of China’s National Health Commission on Wednesday, confirmed by people involved in the talks.

But it may not be the climax yet. Chen Qin, chief economist at data consulting firm Metro Data Tech, predicted this in mid-December to late January in most Chinese cities. (hey)