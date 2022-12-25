December 25, 2022

A historic winter storm brings much of the United States to a standstill during Christmas

Terence Abbott 8 mins ago 3 min read

A historic winter storm is hitting the US this Christmas.

A violent storm wreaked havoc across much of the United States over the Christmas weekend. Bitter cold, heavy snow and freezing winds led to power outages in more than 1.2 million US homes, the website PowerOutage showed on Friday evening (local time).

The winter storm has already claimed 17 lives, according to NBC, citing local officials. In almost all cases, weather-related traffic accidents are the cause.

