November 13, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Midterms in USA – All information and current news in live ticker

Terence Abbott 28 mins ago 3 min read

Tuesday’s midterm elections are a referendum on US President Joe Biden, 79: Voters want to use the so-called midterms, halfway through the president’s term, to settle scores with the ruling party.

Biden, who will be in office since early 2021, has suffered from poor approval ratings for more than a year. In polls, only about 40 percent of voters are satisfied with his job. Summary of his tenure so far:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Dallas (USA): Planes crash at air show – Accident

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

US weapons within range of Russian supply route

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

USA: Three prison staff simply skipped a year

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Midterms in USA – All information and current news in live ticker

28 mins ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Dallas (USA): Planes crash at air show – Accident

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

US weapons within range of Russian supply route

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

USA: Three prison staff simply skipped a year

1 day ago Terence Abbott