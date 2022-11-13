November 13, 2022

Explosion in central Istanbul – many dead, dozens injured

Terence Abbott

Several died and dozens were injured in the pedestrian zone

Powerful explosion in the center of Istanbul

At least six people were killed and 53 injured in the attack in the center of the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, according to official figures. Erdogan described the blast on Istanbul’s Istiklal shopping street as an “ambush attack”.

A police officer looks after a boy who was separated from his parents in the chaos after the bombings in Istanbul.

Horror scenes played out in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday: a strong explosion occurred in the city center at around 4:20 pm (local time). The cause of the blast is said to be a bomb. There were many people at the blast site.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 68, said at least six people died and 53 were injured. He described the explosion as an “ambush attack”. The president did not want to say definitively whether it was terrorism. But there are many symptoms. Ali Yerlikaya, the governor of the metropolis, told him there was a “smell of terror” in the air.

