Dallas (USA): Planes crash at air show – Accident

Two planes crashed at the Dallas Air Show on Saturday. It is unclear how many people were on board.

Drama in Dallas (USA): During the “Commemorative Air Force Air Show” at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday, several US media reported that an incident occurred. Accordingly, two World War II bombers and a light aircraft, the B-17, collided in mid-air and crashed. The Dallas Fire Department has issued a Level 3 Alert – Flight Emergency! “It was terrifying to watch,” tweeted one viewer of the show.

The crash happened early in the morning during the “Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow.” “Dallas News” writes There is no word yet on the condition of the pilots and whether they were injured in the falling debris. The FAA said it was unclear how many people were on board.

Videos published on online networks showed dramatic scenes: according to this, the planes broke into several parts after the collision before hitting the ground. After the impact, an explosion and a huge plume of smoke were seen.