McFit founder crash: Daughter talks about Swiss pilots

After the tragic accident, it is still unclear what happened to McFit founder Rainer Schaller’s machine. A Valasayan was on the wheel. According to his daughter, he was an experienced pilot.

1/8 McFit founder Rainer Schaller and partner Christian Shikorski wanted to travel to Costa Rica with their children. The plane crashed before landing.

Walliser, 66, was in the cockpit of McFit billionaire Rainer Schaller, 53, when his private plane crashed off the coast of Costa Rica on Friday.

It is still unclear how the tragedy happened. A private aircraft does not have a flight recorder or a device to record communications. Due to the small size of the propeller aircraft, they are not mandatory, Costa Rican officials said.

Now the 66-year-old pilot’s daughter is speaking out. She is stunned by the accident. “Flying has always been his passion,” she says.Build». Her father turned her dream into a career. He is an experienced pilot and always concerned about safety. “I never worried about him because he was a good pilot and didn’t take any risks.”

He worked as an expert in Bazl

He was also considered an excellent pilot among his colleagues. He was a member of the Swiss Pilots’ Club and served as an expert and examiner for the Federal Office for Civil Aviation (Bazl). Also: He knows the Piaggio B.180 Avanti very well. Before working for the McFit founder, he drove a model for a charter airline. The Swiss were perfectly healthy. An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority of Costa Rica confirms the “picture” that all licenses are in place and current health checks have been completed.

She can’t believe her father is no longer alive, his daughter tells “Bild”: “It’s surreal.” She wants to get her father’s body. “I want something to mourn.”

According to multiple reports, McFit founder Schaller was using Whatsapp shortly before the accident. Interest: Mobile phones generally do not have reception at cruising altitude. One possible explanation is that his phone was not on airplane mode and had reception when the crash occurred. The search operation continues. (eu)