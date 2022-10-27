October 27, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

McFit founder crash: Daughter talks about Swiss pilots

Terence Abbott 17 mins ago 2 min read

McFit founder Swiss pilot’s daughter speaks out

“He never took risks”

After the tragic accident, it is still unclear what happened to McFit founder Rainer Schaller’s machine. A Valasayan was on the wheel. According to his daughter, he was an experienced pilot.

1/8

McFit founder Rainer Schaller and partner Christian Shikorski wanted to travel to Costa Rica with their children. The plane crashed before landing.

Walliser, 66, was in the cockpit of McFit billionaire Rainer Schaller, 53, when his private plane crashed off the coast of Costa Rica on Friday.

It is still unclear how the tragedy happened. A private aircraft does not have a flight recorder or a device to record communications. Due to the small size of the propeller aircraft, they are not mandatory, Costa Rican officials said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The Russians’ new Wagner line marks a new frontier in Ukraine

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Ukraine war on news ticker: Russia tests its nukes Stoltenberg to Putin: NATO will not be intimidated

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Half a million Russians have already been drafted

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

McFit founder crash: Daughter talks about Swiss pilots

17 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The Russians’ new Wagner line marks a new frontier in Ukraine

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Ukraine war on news ticker: Russia tests its nukes Stoltenberg to Putin: NATO will not be intimidated

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Half a million Russians have already been drafted

1 day ago Terence Abbott