Putin’s top propagandist is retaliating against his own government

Also known as “Putin’s mouthpiece” for spreading hateful war propaganda. But on his TV show, Vladimir Solovyov now takes revenge against his own government and the Russian military.

1/6 Vladimir Solovyov always creates an anti-Western sentiment on Russian state television.

Is Vladimir Putin’s (70) most loyal campaigner backing him? Vladimir Solovyov (59) has been vocal about the war in Ukraine in the past. But suddenly he struck a new note. The Moderator is outraged and accuses the higher ranks of lying mercilessly – and that has dangerous consequences for Russia.

Putin’s top propagandist spoke about the state of war on a Russian TV show. The southern flank in Kherson is fiercely contested. Senior General Sergei Surovykin, 56, has already hinted at withdrawing his forces. Russia is in a “holy war” against the “satanic” West.

Up to that point his speech sounds like a typical Kremlin speech, but he suddenly swings. He gets angry – how. “So many bastards lied!” He shouts into the microphone in anger. “They lied to us from start to finish! About what’s in our depots. About the state of our gear. About how many players are ahead.”

“There will be bitter and hard battles”

It is not clear who he accuses of lying. However, it means commander and politicians. They lied about stock levels and tried to hide how many soldiers died in the war.

These lies will have disastrous consequences for Russia. “Now the whole country must stand up for war,” Solovyov fumed. Because in fact you are not fighting with Ukraine, but with the “evil” West. “There will be bitter and difficult battles,” the moderator believes.

However, Russia had no choice but to continue. “Otherwise we will cease to exist. There will be no more Russian culture, no more Russian language, and no more Russians.

Nuclear weapons last up your sleeve

Despite the unusual accusations, Solovyov’s speech was intended to restore confidence in the government among the Russian public.

What at first appears to be a criticism of those at the top is ultimately only an explanation of why young men must go to war for their motherland. Because you are dealing with a formidable opponent.

More on Putin’s top propagandists

“We are fighting against the NATO camp, whose military and industrial power is much different than we thought,” Solovyov explains the situation. “But at least we are conducting exercises with our strategic nuclear weapons.” Nuclear weapons are Russia’s last ace up. “I hope we really have.” (jwg)