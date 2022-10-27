October 27, 2022

Putin’s top propagandist is retaliating against his own government

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

“So many bastards lied!”

Also known as “Putin’s mouthpiece” for spreading hateful war propaganda. But on his TV show, Vladimir Solovyov now takes revenge against his own government and the Russian military.

Vladimir Solovyov always creates an anti-Western sentiment on Russian state television.

Is Vladimir Putin’s (70) most loyal campaigner backing him? Vladimir Solovyov (59) has been vocal about the war in Ukraine in the past. But suddenly he struck a new note. The Moderator is outraged and accuses the higher ranks of lying mercilessly – and that has dangerous consequences for Russia.

Putin’s top propagandist spoke about the state of war on a Russian TV show. The southern flank in Kherson is fiercely contested. Senior General Sergei Surovykin, 56, has already hinted at withdrawing his forces. Russia is in a “holy war” against the “satanic” West.

