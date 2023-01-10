Major Earthquake in Indonesia – Scene

A terrible earthquake has occurred in Indonesia. The USGS said the magnitude of the quake was 7.6.

A man inspects the damage to his house, which was destroyed by the earthquake last November. There is another terrible earthquake in Indonesia.

A massive earthquake struck Indonesia on Monday evening, sending tremors hundreds of kilometers away. The USGS said the magnitude of the quake was 7.6. Indonesian authority BMKG rated 7.9. Residents of the northern Australian city of Darwin, 600 kilometers to the south, clearly felt the effects, Australian website news.com.au reported. Some spoke of their worst shocks in decades on social media. According to reports, the earthquake lasted for two minutes.

The earthquake occurred in the Panda Sea.

It happened early Tuesday morning (local time) – Monday evening in central Europe. Indonesian authorities initially issued a tsunami warning, but initial reports suggested the feared waves did not materialize on the coast.

The epicenter was 350 kilometers offshore northeast of East Timor. According to the US Earthquake Observatory, the source was at a depth of 95 kilometers under the ocean. It is relatively deep. Earthquakes with the greatest destruction usually occur very close to the surface.

Known as the Belt of Fire, Indonesia lies in an arc where tectonic plates meet in the Pacific Ocean. There are many volcanoes. There are frequent earthquakes. (SDA)