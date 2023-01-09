Ticker on riots in Brasilia: Media: Bolsonaro in hospital “for care” | Encampment of Bolsonaro supporters dismantled – about 1,500 arrests

Supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro numbered in the hundreds on Sunday They forced their way into the Congress building, the Supreme Court and the President’s House And wreaked havoc there for hours. Bolsonaro’s leftist successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has announced that he will step down. At least 300 people were arrested, police said.

The images are going around the world: Right-wing Bolsonaro supporters have besieged parliament, the presidential seat and the Supreme Court of Brasilia. Photo: Keystone (8. January 2023)

scenes Strongly reminiscent of the storming of the US Congress Two years ago US President Donald Trump was voted out of office by violent supporters. A video posted on online networks shows how one of the demonstrators sat on the seat of the president of the Brazilian Senate, in a clear reference to images from Washington.

Like Trump’s staunchest supporters, Bolsonaro’s supporters do not recognize the electoral victory of his rival, Lula. They called for “military intervention” again on SundayPresident Lula, who has only been in office for a few days, should be dismissed.

die custody The crowd of people dressed in green and yellow appeared initially at the sight of the determined appearance Totally overwhelmed. It was only after a few hours that she succeeded in understanding the situation in the government district Back in control with.

The police were unable to bring the situation under control for a long time. Photo: Keystone (8. January 2023)

Fortunately, unlike two years ago in Washington, there was no one in Congress. President Lula In late 2022, it was in the south-eastern city of Arragura, which was hit by floods. He quickly returned to Brasilia to meet in person A picture of the location to provide.

Lula described the attack as unprecedented in Brazilian history. He called the attackers “fascist saboteurs”.Who will be held accountable? Donors and masterminds behind the protests will also pay for “irresponsible and undemocratic actions”. His predecessor Bolsonaro Lula accused Lula of “encouraging” the attackers with his behavior.

Traveling back to Brasilia, I saw a picture of destruction in the Government District: President Lula. Photo: Keystone (8. January 2023)

A few hours after the riots began, he half-heartedly backed away from the attack. Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter that “looting and entering public buildings” violates the “rule” for “peaceful demonstrations”. At the same time He denied any responsibility.

The 67-year-old is currently in the US state Florida On that day. To date, he has not acknowledged his election defeat and, contrary to tradition, did not attend his archivist’s inauguration on January 1.