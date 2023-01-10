January 10, 2023

Despite Military Superiority: Why China Can’t Take Taiwan

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Despite military superiority

Why can’t China conquer the small island of Taiwan?

Since the split between China and Taiwan in 1949, Beijing has considered the island a breakaway territory that it wants to reunify with the mainland — using military force if necessary. But it shouldn’t be that easy.

Taiwan’s military is rehearsing for an emergency. China continues to threaten to attack.

An invasion of Taiwan would not end in a Chinese victory – and would result in significant losses for all belligerent factions.

That’s the conclusion of a report released Monday by the Center for International and Strategic Studies (CSIS) in Washington. According to the report, based on 24 war simulations, if China attacked, Taiwan would “remain democratic and independent under most circumstances.” However, the price to be paid by all the states involved will be huge.

