Despite Military Superiority: Why China Can’t Take Taiwan

Since the split between China and Taiwan in 1949, Beijing has considered the island a breakaway territory that it wants to reunify with the mainland — using military force if necessary. But it shouldn’t be that easy.

1/10 Taiwan’s military is rehearsing for an emergency. China continues to threaten to attack.

An invasion of Taiwan would not end in a Chinese victory – and would result in significant losses for all belligerent factions.

That’s the conclusion of a report released Monday by the Center for International and Strategic Studies (CSIS) in Washington. According to the report, based on 24 war simulations, if China attacked, Taiwan would “remain democratic and independent under most circumstances.” However, the price to be paid by all the states involved will be huge.

China considers the Democratic Island Republic part of the People’s Republic, while Taiwan, on the other hand, has long considered itself an independent country. Recently, tension has increased in the area.

3,200 American soldiers were killed in three weeks

The report said: “The United States and Japan are losing dozens of ships, hundreds of aircraft, and thousands of soldiers. Such losses will damage America’s global standing for years to come.”

So the Chinese would sink two US aircraft carriers in most simulations. Additionally, the US would have to deal with the loss of another ten to 20 warships. According to the footage, 3,200 American soldiers could be killed within three weeks.

It also said that Taiwan’s armed forces, if not completely defeated, would be severely weakened. They must protect an island where basic services have collapsed.

Recruitment extended

However, for China, an invasion would cause huge losses. Not only does the attack fail. According to the simulation, about 10,000 Chinese soldiers could die and tens of thousands could be taken prisoner, according to the CSIS report. In addition, according to estimates, the People’s Liberation Army will lose 155 aircraft and 138 warships. The country’s navy will be in “ruins”.

More on the conflict over Taiwan

Taiwan has extended compulsory military service from four months to one year in response to the growing threat from China. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, 66, said after a national security cabinet meeting in late December that “we have decided to reintroduce one-year military service from 2024,” citing China’s “threats and threats against Taiwan” becoming “more obvious.”

Taiwan is under growing pressure from Beijing, which considers the island, separated since 1949, a breakaway territory and wants to reunify it with mainland China – using military force if necessary. A visit to Taiwan in August by veteran US politician Nancy Pelosi, 82, heightened tensions between the US and China. (SDA/AFP/jmh)