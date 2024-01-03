January 3, 2024

These pictures show the extent of the flooding in Germany

Olaf Scholz watched the situation from a helicopter on New Year's Eve. Build: Keystone

Parts of Germany have been submerged for days and weeks. The reason is storms, melting snow and continuous rain at Christmas time. The consequences are overflowing dams, overflowing rivers, and flooding of meadows and fields. Even at the beginning of the new year, the flood situation has not subsided.

The weather service is expecting repeated showers Wednesday, with isolated thunderstorms in the southwest in the evening, but no showers in the southeast. According to DWD, there will be rain in some areas on Thursday.

Lower Saxony

January 2, 2024, Lower Saxony, Timmerslaus: A farm in the Bremen district of Timmerslaus is under water (aerial view by drone). According to forecasts from the German Weather Service (DWD), ...

Timmersloh, January 2: A farm in the Bremen district of Timmersloh is flooded.Build: Keystone

In Lower Saxony the situation is now dire. Conditions will be tense on Wednesday as heavy rain is expected to continue, according to forecasts by the German Weather Service (DWD).

02.01.2024, Lower Saxony, Lauthen: View of the floodplain, after the river Ems overflowed its banks, several flat areas in the Emsland district are standing water. Photo: Lars Benning/dpa +++ ...

Lathan, January 2: Due to embankment of river Ems, many parts of Emsland district are waterlogged.Build: Keystone

02.01.2024, Lower Saxony, Lauthen: View of the floodplain after the river Ems

Build: Keystone

January 1, 2024, Lower Saxony, Werden: Alar's flood is still on a street

Worden: Aller's flood still on streets on January 1st. Build: Keystone

Schleswig-Holstein

People along the Schleswig-Holstein Baltic Sea coast are now bracing for a new storm surge. According to forecasts by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) on Tuesday, it will be significantly weaker than the storm surge in October 2023. The office has predicted water levels up to 1.20 meters above normal.

January 2, 2024, Schleswig-Holstein, Lauenburg: Flooding of the Elbe affects houses in the old town of Lauenburg. Photo: Christian Karisius/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Lauenburg, January 2: Houses in the old town of Lauenburg have been affected by flooding in the Elbe River.Build: Keystone

January 2, 2024, Schleswig-Holstein, Lauenburg: The Elbe promenade in the old town of Lauenburg is closed due to flooding of the Elbe. Photo: Christian Karisius/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Lauenburg, January 2: The Elbe promenade in the old town of Lauenburg is closed due to flooding of the Elbe river.Build: Keystone

North Rhine-Westphalia

Although water levels have receded slightly, numerous streams and rivers in North Rhine-Westphalia continue to flood.

December 31, 2023, North Rhine-Westphalia, Solingen: The water is too high at the Sengbach Dam in Solingen, below the top of the dam wall (aerial view with drone). The recent rain...

Solingan, December 31: The water level is very high at Chengpag Dam in Solingan, up to the top of the dam.Build: Keystone

December 30, 2023, North Rhine-Westphalia, Minden: Walkers step on a bridge over the flooded Weser River. Although there is some relaxation in the water level, many streams and rivers N...

Minden, December 30: Walkers step on a bridge over the flooded Weser River.Build: Keystone

ABD0182_20231229 - KLEVE - GERMANY: December 29, 2023, North Rhine-Westphalia, Kleve: The Schengen area of ​​Kleve is flooded by the Rhine. (Aerial view by drone) Photo: Arnulf St...

Cleve, December 29: The Schengen district of Cleve is flooded by the Rhine.Build: Keystone

Saxony-Anhalt

Since Christmas, Saxony-Anhalt has been battling severe flooding in many places. A week later, water levels are receding in many places, but in some places emergency services are still battling water masses into the new year.

December 31, 2023, Saxony-Anhalt, Gelbra: Water is discharged from the Gelbra Dam into the Helm River (drone photo). The dam reached its maximum capacity. Rainy and snowy days...

Kelbra, December 31: Water from Kelbra Dam is released into the Helm River.Build: Keystone

Flooding, flood protection, floodplain, dam protection, drainage on the Elbe, flooding, sunrise, biotope, Elbe dike, habitat, Elbe meadows, floodplain, river channel, delta, Mittel river landscape ...

Before New Year's Eve, a dyke on the Elbe. Image: imago/Thomas Hinsche

