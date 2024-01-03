These pictures show the extent of the flooding in Germany

Olaf Scholz watched the situation from a helicopter on New Year's Eve. Build: Keystone
Parts of Germany have been submerged for days and weeks. The reason is storms, melting snow and continuous rain at Christmas time. The consequences are overflowing dams, overflowing rivers, and flooding of meadows and fields. Even at the beginning of the new year, the flood situation has not subsided.
The weather service is expecting repeated showers Wednesday, with isolated thunderstorms in the southwest in the evening, but no showers in the southeast. According to DWD, there will be rain in some areas on Thursday.
Lower Saxony
Timmersloh, January 2: A farm in the Bremen district of Timmersloh is flooded.Build: Keystone
In Lower Saxony the situation is now dire. Conditions will be tense on Wednesday as heavy rain is expected to continue, according to forecasts by the German Weather Service (DWD).
Lathan, January 2: Due to embankment of river Ems, many parts of Emsland district are waterlogged.Build: Keystone
Build: Keystone
Worden: Aller's flood still on streets on January 1st. Build: Keystone
Schleswig-Holstein
People along the Schleswig-Holstein Baltic Sea coast are now bracing for a new storm surge. According to forecasts by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) on Tuesday, it will be significantly weaker than the storm surge in October 2023. The office has predicted water levels up to 1.20 meters above normal.
Lauenburg, January 2: Houses in the old town of Lauenburg have been affected by flooding in the Elbe River.Build: Keystone
Lauenburg, January 2: The Elbe promenade in the old town of Lauenburg is closed due to flooding of the Elbe river.Build: Keystone
North Rhine-Westphalia
Although water levels have receded slightly, numerous streams and rivers in North Rhine-Westphalia continue to flood.
Solingan, December 31: The water level is very high at Chengpag Dam in Solingan, up to the top of the dam.Build: Keystone
Minden, December 30: Walkers step on a bridge over the flooded Weser River.Build: Keystone
Cleve, December 29: The Schengen district of Cleve is flooded by the Rhine.Build: Keystone
Saxony-Anhalt
Since Christmas, Saxony-Anhalt has been battling severe flooding in many places. A week later, water levels are receding in many places, but in some places emergency services are still battling water masses into the new year.
Kelbra, December 31: Water from Kelbra Dam is released into the Helm River.Build: Keystone
Before New Year's Eve, a dyke on the Elbe. Image: imago/Thomas Hinsche
Rene Benko's foundation has tax credits in the double-digit million range. That is why the Republic of Austria has now seized his private villa in Innsbruck.
Former billionaire Rene Benko's Cigna Real Estate Group has been in crisis for months. Now the founder is also targeted by the authorities: the Republic Austria has seized the Benko family's private villa in Innsbruck after years of non-payment of sales tax. Many media outlets are unanimous in reporting this.
