August 17, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s opponent, lost her congressional seat

Terence Abbott 33 mins ago 2 min read

1/6

Liz Cheney lost her seat in the US House of Representatives.

Selena Euchner from New York (USA)

Liz Cheney (56), a staunch opponent of former President Donald Trump (76), lost her nomination in the Republican primaries in the state of Wyoming, USA. Harriet Hackman, 59, who ran with Trump’s support, won.

Therefore, Hageman will run on behalf of the Republican Party in the November 8 congressional elections. Cheney, an old conservative, would eventually lose his seat in the US Congress. Trump personally chose his opponent.

