Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s opponent, lost her congressional seat

Liz Cheney (56), a staunch opponent of former President Donald Trump (76), lost her nomination in the Republican primaries in the state of Wyoming, USA. Harriet Hackman, 59, who ran with Trump’s support, won.

Therefore, Hageman will run on behalf of the Republican Party in the November 8 congressional elections. Cheney, an old conservative, would eventually lose his seat in the US Congress. Trump personally chose his opponent.

Trump didn’t have a very tough game in Wyoming. The state is Trump country. In the 2020 election, Donald Trump received 69.9 percent of the vote.

Trump announced months ago: Cheney has to go

Cheney’s fallout was predictable, given that Trump announced the plan months ago. “Liz Cheney is a warmongering idiot who has no place in the Republican leadership,” he wrote on his blog in May 2021.

Since the former president declared him a target, critics of Trump have been sidelined in the Republican Party. Nevertheless, he publicly called for a break with the “cult of the Trump personality.”

His recent loss in Wyoming has shaken his political career. Despite the fact that she has always done well in the polls since taking office in 2016 – until she turned against Trump.

Before he left Trump, he supported the then-president’s policies. Liz Cheney continues to represent conservative values. He is an anti-abortion advocate and supports gun rights.

Cheney wants to prevent Trump from returning

However, Liz Cheney is now considered not just a critic — but Trump’s arch-enemy. The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, 81, is leading a panel investigating the Capitol storm on Jan. 6, 2021. He was one of ten Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach the then-president after the storm.

His goal is to prevent Trump from returning to the White House. Donald Trump’s stated goal is to maneuver Cheney into political oblivion.

After the defeat, Cheney shot Trump

In his speech after the election defeat, he was belligerent. He says: “Our great nation should not be ruled by mobs fueled by social media.” A nod to Trump and storming of the Capitol.

He adds: “Our duty as citizens of this republic is not only to protect the liberties granted to us. We also have a duty to learn from the actions of those who came before us.”

To this day, Trump clings to the denied claim that he was robbed of his election victory. Her running mate, Hackman — now a woman running for Congress — also claims voter fraud.