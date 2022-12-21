The pub owner does not serve soft drinks

The owner of Beatles Bar in Belfast is making headlines with his odd rules. So he only wants to greet the drinkers at his bar. He himself has been abstinent for decades.

Policy holder John Bittles (62) from Belfast, Northern Ireland. At his pub, guests should only order alcoholic drinks, no soft drinks. “A glass of Coke isn’t really worth it to me. (…) We sell up to 700 pints of Guinness a day and we only have a limited number of tables, so it’s not ideal if someone is sitting down with a Coke,” he tells the Irish newspaper. “Sunday World”.

The soda ban at Beatles Bar isn’t going down well with everyone, thanks to some bad reviews on Trip Advisor. “Unbelievably rude,” writes one user, “save yourself the trouble and go somewhere else”.

Rules of interest in a Northern Irish pub

The Beatles weren’t the only ones causing a stir. In July of this year he put up a sign making it clear that he would no longer be serving small Guinness glasses.

Beiser gives a reason for the move, similar to the lemonade ban: “We’re a small restaurant here and we sell hundreds of pints every day, so there’s no place to sell half pints.”

Other pubs also serve food, which he doesn’t, the 62-year-old explained “Belfast Telegraph”.

Conan O’Brien visits the Beatles bar

When the pub reopened after a pandemic-related hiatus, unvaccinated patrons were refused drinks. A notice on the counter clarified: “No jab no juice”, in English “No spades, no juice”. Irishman campaigns for corona vaccine

One celebrity was already lost in the pub, along with Irish-American talk show host Conan O’Brien, 59, a Facebook post proves.

It is noteworthy that John Beatles has been running the bar for 32 years, according to his own statement, during which time he himself has not consumed a single drop of alcohol. (not)