August 16, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Russia is planning to build a new nuclear powered submarine

Terence Abbott 58 mins ago 3 min read

A dozen nuclear missiles on board

Russia is planning to build a new super submarine

Russia will soon build a very advanced submarine fleet – 12 nuclear missiles and several mini-submarines. Now the first sketches for a new, potential naval vehicle have been delivered.

1/5

The design for the new submarine was provided by the Russian Submarine Design Bureau, Rubin.

Russia is apparently planning to develop a new type of submarine in the coming years. Russian submarine design bureau Rubin has now presented the design of an entirely new type of underwater vehicle.

Named “Arcturus” after the brightest star in the northern sky, the boat has an entirely new design. Unlike other submarines, the “Arcturus” is said to have an angular outer hull with sloping sides, writes US Navy expert HI Sutton, who has made a name for himself on Twitter in recent months. on his website. It has a more sophisticated aircraft-like design than a submarine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Ammunition depot destroyed – Russia talks of “act of sabotage” after new explosion in Crimea

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Divorce of Vitali Klitschko and his wife Natalya

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

High electricity and gas prices – Great Britain is at risk of massive poverty

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Russia is planning to build a new nuclear powered submarine

58 mins ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Ammunition depot destroyed – Russia talks of “act of sabotage” after new explosion in Crimea

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Divorce of Vitali Klitschko and his wife Natalya

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

High electricity and gas prices – Great Britain is at risk of massive poverty

1 day ago Terence Abbott