Russia is planning to build a new nuclear powered submarine

Russia will soon build a very advanced submarine fleet – 12 nuclear missiles and several mini-submarines. Now the first sketches for a new, potential naval vehicle have been delivered.

Russia is apparently planning to develop a new type of submarine in the coming years. Russian submarine design bureau Rubin has now presented the design of an entirely new type of underwater vehicle.

Named “Arcturus” after the brightest star in the northern sky, the boat has an entirely new design. Unlike other submarines, the “Arcturus” is said to have an angular outer hull with sloping sides, writes US Navy expert HI Sutton, who has made a name for himself on Twitter in recent months. on his website. It has a more sophisticated aircraft-like design than a submarine.

New camouflage mechanisms

In addition, new camouflage mechanisms have been installed. It starts with design. Sutton writes that flat outer hulls are more difficult to detect with radar systems than previously known angular submarines. A similar approach can be seen in the German-designed Type 212CD submarines.

Other camouflage mechanisms have also been established. For example, machines are built on special plates to reduce noise. The submarine has also been given a sound-insulating coating.

Drones inside a submarine

According to Sutton’s report, Arcturus has 12 boosters for rockets. These brackets are big enough to carry nuclear missiles. A special launch and capture ramp for medium-sized autonomous underwater vehicles integrated into the submarine itself is new.

In addition to the medium size, two to three large autonomous underwater vehicles can also be carried. Several hangars are installed at the rear, which are flooded with water. Newly developed underwater rental-V type vehicles – to be carried in a submarine within a submarine. With a flap and a special device, the Srogate-V can be launched into the sea while in use.

According to Sutton, the Surrogate-V is a specialized anti-submarine drone. It is said to be equipped with a special pump jet propulsion system to achieve very high speeds underwater. A noisy submarine detection system is also built in.

It is not yet clear when it will be built

According to the expert, it can identify traces of earlier submarines. This happens, for example, by detecting certain chemicals that are only found in submarines.

It is still unclear whether “Arcturus” will actually be built one day. The current Russian economic situation and delays in the construction of the current submarines make Sutton doubtful that the “Arctrus” will go to sea in the near future.

However, the Russian submarine design bureau Rubin is known for its reliability. It already produced the “Typhoon” series. They are still in large submarines. (jis)