Kitzbühel is the new hotspot in sis

The classic ski resort Kitzbühel is the new hotspot for the corona virus in Austria. The party mood in the synagogues was not obviously cloudy.
- Kitzbühel has grown into an Austrian hotspot due to its high corona number.
- In the meantime, the festivities at the noble Sky Resort will continue – videos show it.
Austria is the new stronghold of the corona virus: the classic ski resort Kitsbuhel. In the district, the highest number of seven-day events in the country was reported with 992.6 new cases per 100,000 population. With such a high number of infections, one might think the party is in the mood Worship bars at the Sky Resort Will be cloudy. But the opposite is true.
According to some guests, the clubs do not follow the rules of the corona exactly. For example, according to a report by Cronen Zeitung, on December 30, police visited Tag Five. 15 minutes before the curfew order, the lights went out immediately.
As the guests said “Cron”, all the guests wanted to leave the restaurant as soon as possible. “Everyone wanted their jacket at the same time, so the dressing room was in complete disarray. Some women cried as they were pushed and shoved,” one eyewitness was quoted as saying.
Before that, the restaurant was “completely packed” – and “the atmosphere was very good”. But there was no announcement that the curfew order would be in effect from 10 p.m. “There are no bonds on the site,” said another eyewitness.
Contrary to the Govt rule, it was served at the bar. The man said no one expected such an attack. It is said that even the evening drinks were exhausted that day.
Despite Corona, there are celebrations at other restaurants as well
The “Dots Group”, which recently acquired “Tag Five”, opposes criticism of “Cron”: “Guests are constantly informed about media law by staff and all Corona rules are carefully observed.” Strict 2G restrictions are in place and seats are reserved only with table reservations.
The statement added that there were not a lot of celebrations at “Take Five” in Kidsbuhel alone. The newspaper also shares records of the “Hochkitzbühel bei Tomschy” restaurant – even there, nothing can be seen about the corona. You need them from a greater distance or even masks Don’t get upset there either.
