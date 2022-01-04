Corruption and chaos after the cancellation of the U20 World Cup: The Russians were ejected from the plane

1/4 Because they were drunk and smoking, the Russian U20 team that was supposed to bring them home after the World Cup was canceled was thrown off the plane.

2/4 The Czech U20 national team had to leave the plane because they were mistaken for Russians by the Air Canada crew.



4/4 A play took place on a flight from Canada to the home of the Swedish U20 national team. The flight was stopped unplanned in Iceland due to a passenger having a heart attack.

The Russians really have nothing to celebrate. Two days ago, the U20 World Cup in Canada was canceled due to the current Corona mess – there were positive cases on your team as well. Nevertheless, young Russians are said to have looked in the mirror much deeper before embarking on their journey home.

Because – as Swedish sports correspondent Mary Lehman tweeted – the Russians were thrown off the plane! They misbehaved because they were drunk, refused to comply with the mask requirement and smoked. Lehmann saw everything from the same plane.

And only the Russian juniors had to leave again. Checks are not allowed to fly either! But not because they owe anything to themselves. On the contrary: the Air Canada crew thought the Czechs were Russians because of their identical costumes! The airline later apologized for the hotel costs and then the tickets to go home.

As Lehman continued, only Finnish juniors were allowed to stay on the plane. The flight from Calgary to Frankfurt was delayed by three hours.

This is not the first scandal involving the Russian junior team. In early 2011, the team was not allowed to fly home because the players were drunk. According to Sportsnet.ca, the international association IIHF is said to have launched an investigation into the current incident.