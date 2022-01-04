1/5 Serbian President Milorad Dodik (who leaves the polls here in 2018) wants to divide the Srpska Republic.

2/5 The government system in Bosnia-Herzegovina was supposed to bring peace, but it was complicated.



4/5 Dodik has suspended meetings with other regional leaders in the country.

5/5 Gets the support of Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban.

Things are boiling again in the Balkans. The region is facing its biggest crisis since the Balkan War: Serbian leader Milorad Dodik, 62, in Bosnia-Herzegovina, threatens to blow up the country.

“It will not be peaceful,” warned Sefiq Zaferovic, 64, one of the three presidents of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who was elected to represent a particular ethnic group.

Organization of government Bosnia and Herzegovina, One of the poorest countries in Europe, is considered the most complex. To end the war that killed hundreds of thousands of people in Bosnia alone, the country was divided into two parts, which confirms the ethnic divisions to this day.

The state, sub-states and ten zones each have their own legislative and administrative bodies – instead of one national education ministry, for example, there are 13 regions.

Critics accuse Dodge of being irresponsible

Dodik threatens to secede the Republic of Serbia, which he controls, from the rest of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In early December, Bosnian media reported that the Serbian parliament had decided to withdraw powers from the central government in the areas of taxation, justice, security and defense.

Dodik has now publicly suspended meetings with other regional leaders of the country, promising to withdraw from government agencies such as the Bosnian Armed Forces and tax authorities in support of his own authorities.

Be sure to support Todic Orphan

Some political rivals and foreign diplomats point to the recent scandals in the face of Dodik’s harsh rhetoric. Dodik wants to divert attention from allegations of corruption and mobilize his nationalist base ahead of the October elections. “He hates stability because he has to explain why we live,” said Branislav Boronovic, 47, a Serbian opposition leader. Dodik “plays with the emotions of his people” and “does not care about the consequences”.

However, a quarter of a century after the bloody Balkan war, it is causing a legitimate fear. In October, a United Nations report described the country as “the biggest threat to the future” since the early 1990s.