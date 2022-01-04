January 4, 2022

Serbian leader Milorad Dodik wants split

    Serbian President Milorad Dodik (who leaves the polls here in 2018) wants to divide the Srpska Republic.

    The government system in Bosnia-Herzegovina was supposed to bring peace, but it was complicated.

    Dodik has suspended meetings with other regional leaders in the country.

    Gets the support of Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban.

Things are boiling again in the Balkans. The region is facing its biggest crisis since the Balkan War: Serbian leader Milorad Dodik, 62, in Bosnia-Herzegovina, threatens to blow up the country.

“It will not be peaceful,” warned Sefiq Zaferovic, 64, one of the three presidents of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who was elected to represent a particular ethnic group.

