The giant yacht that sank was owned by Russian oligarch Gennady Ayvasyan

Video shows a giant superyacht disappearing at sea off Italy last Sunday. Now it is clear: the ship belongs to a Russian oligarch. It is unclear why the boat traveled to Italy. Because: He is also sanctioned by the West.

A video of a giant boat sinking into the sea in Italy recently went viral on the internet. Dramatic footage showed how the 40-meter “My Saga” and millions of others disappeared into the water. The incident took place last Sunday on the beach of the town of Catanzaro in Calabria, southern Italy.

again”Corrier della Sera» As now reported, the superyacht belongs to Russian oligarch and coal merchant Gennady Ayvasyan. The incident is currently being investigated by the Italian judiciary. As the newspaper continued, investigators could not shake the feeling that the incident was no ordinary accident at sea. However, the motive behind the sinking is still unclear.

Many questions remain open

The shipwreck raised some questions: How did the oligarch’s boat, hit by Western sanctions, sail through Italian waters?

According to preliminary investigations, the luxury yacht is worth around 50 million. He was reportedly on his way to Sicily from Apulia on Saturday, Italian news agency Ansa reported. But the ship didn’t make it to Sicily – the giant boat went down to sea on Sunday. (dzc)