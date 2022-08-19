August 19, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Judge destroys Trump documents

Terence Abbott 8 mins ago 2 min read

After the raid on the former president

Judge destroys Trump documents

A Florida judge has ordered the partial release of documents to authorize a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s home.

1/5

What prompted the search for Donald Trump will soon become clear.

Former President Donald Trump’s (76) private assets were raided. Judge Bruce Reinhardt ordered the Justice Department to make restitution proposals next week at a hearing Thursday, with US media reporting from the courtroom. Several media outlets had requested publication.

However, the Justice Department argued that this could affect future investigations and the cooperation of witnesses.

