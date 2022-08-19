Judge destroys Trump documents

A Florida judge has ordered the partial release of documents to authorize a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s home.

After the raid on the former president

1/5 What prompted the search for Donald Trump will soon become clear.

Former President Donald Trump’s (76) private assets were raided. Judge Bruce Reinhardt ordered the Justice Department to make restitution proposals next week at a hearing Thursday, with US media reporting from the courtroom. Several media outlets had requested publication.

However, the Justice Department argued that this could affect future investigations and the cooperation of witnesses.

Full documents are not made public

It is considered highly unlikely that the entire documents will become public. These filings may contain important details about the Justice Department’s investigation.

They were the basis of a search warrant used by the FBI federal police to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach earlier this week. At the same time, the judge approved the release of certain procedural documents.

The FBI seized the documents

At Mar-a-Lago, the FBI finds and seizes top secret documents. Trump has argued that he released the documents then. Current presidents have far-reaching declassification powers.

But there is a formal procedure with many high official steps to release the documents. Trump also said that all the documents he took home had a permanent associated instruction.

CNN reported that 18 former Trump administration officials told the broadcaster that they had never heard of such an order while working for Trump. (SDA)