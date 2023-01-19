Russian prisoners serve as cannon fodder for Wagner’s troops

According to a new report, only a fraction of the prisoners recruited for military service by the Wagner group survived. This did not bother Putin’s confidante Prigozhin.

1/5 Prigozhin, Wagner’s boss, frees the first prisoners recruited by Wagner’s group. It is not known where the recordings were taken.

Sven ZieglerRedaktor news

The ill-fated Wagner Group made a name for itself again in the Ukraine War. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s (61) private army, closely associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin (70), is brutally trying to establish dominance in the region around the cities of Pakmut and Soledar.

Brutal mercenaries also rely on Soledar and Bachmut fighting prisoners. Prigozhin promised amnesty to prisoners if they fought in Ukraine for a certain period of time. Even rapists and murderers can fight for freedom.

Russian news channel “VChK-OGPU” reported, citing unnamed sources, that only ten percent of Russian prisoners of war in Donbass survived. “Out of 270 prisoners in one group, 30 militants are still alive. This is about the average – ten percent survival,” the source was quoted as saying.

Prigozhin positions himself

The channel also released a video showing the graves of the dead. However, the authenticity of the video could not be verified.

Meanwhile, Wagner boss Prigoshin posted a new video on his channel. In it he staged himself with the remaining prisoners who had been personally released from military service. “Each of you experienced what only your grandfathers experienced before you in war,” Prigogine says in the video.

Prigozhin recalled that some prisoners had reservations about going to war. “But look at you now,” he spreads his propaganda. “You’ve found money, medals and adrenaline.” He did not mention the many deaths in the mercenary force.

Reports of “enormous” losses

Before apologizing, he asks the prisoners: “I used your criminal power to defeat the Ukrainians. We don’t need your criminal power now. You must be good people from now on. Anyone who wants to join Wagner’s soldiers in the future is “welcome,” Brigoshin said.

A few days ago, a news website published transcripts of interrogations of recruits in a Ukrainian prison of captivity. In it, the appalling conditions within the mercenaries became public.

One of the inmates said that the recruits were divided into different groups in the prison. For example, rapists and pedophiles are not separated, but deliberately lumped together in their own units. The losses were “enormous”.