August 18, 2022

Eight people died in storms in Corsica and Tuscany

As reported on Thursday, heavy thunderstorms lashed the French island of Corsica.

Heat wave followed by severe storms: Not only Switzerland, Spain, Italy and France are also experiencing severe thunderstorms. A total of eight people died as storms lashed France’s Mediterranean island of Corsica and Italy’s Tuscany.

Also, several injuries were reported in both areas due to the violent storm on Thursday. The storm also caused damage and flooding in other parts of France and Italy.

