“It’s killing me to see you in pain”: Gabby Petito penned a heartbreaking love letter to her killer.

Gabby Petito took this selfie shortly before she and her fiance were stopped by police for domestic violence. A few days later, Petito died. Parker & McConkey

On a road trip across the USA, Brian Landry killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito and then took his own life. Now the FBI has released a love letter to Gabby’s killer.

No time? Blue news in brief for you The murder of Gabby Pettitto is one of the most spectacular criminal cases of recent years.

American blogger killed by her boyfriend while traveling together.

A love letter to the victim’s later killer shows just how toxic their relationship is.

His case gained much attention in the United States and internationally in 2021. Then-22-year-old blogger Gabby Pettitto and her boyfriend, Brian Landry, a year older than her, set off on a road trip across America that summer. Landry returned from a solo trip. Along the way domestic violence erupted again and again.

In September, Gabby Petito’s body was found: murdered by her fiancé. A few weeks later, Landry took his own life. He confessed to the crime in his diary.

A heart-wrenching love letter to a later murderer

Now the FBI has released a heartbreaking love letter from Gabby Pettitto to Brian Landry that offers insight into the relationship between victim and perpetrator. The letter is part of a 366-page file obtained by the New York Post. has. It includes documents and other evidence collected and photographed by the FBI during a raid of Landry’s Florida home.

Petito wrote the lines shortly before the fateful trip. He was looking forward to a trip across the country with his fiancée and later killer, but begged him to stop insulting her.

“Brian, you know how much I love you, so (I’m writing this with love) stop crying and calling me names because we’re a team and I’m with you,” the New York Post quoted her as saying. .

“It kills me to see you in pain.”

In his letter, Pettito mentioned the argument the two had had without elaborating, and apologized for upset over “a stupid piece of paper.”

“Yes, I can be childish at times, but it’s because you gave me this energy that I love you so much that it hurts so much,” it continues. “It kills me to see you in pain,” Petito continued, not realizing how prophetic her words must have been.

She tries to be negative and gets frustrated that she can’t. The letter did not reveal what caused the laundresses’ pain.

After returning from New York, Petito mentioned that he wanted to work on the van with Landry, and the pair would later travel across America: “We could work on the van together, that’s our dream right now.”