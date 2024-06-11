War in Middle East – Blinken announces more than $400 million in humanitarian aid – News

Some elements on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript enabled.
Author: Alain Hesse is at Dicker
Heavy shelling continued between Israel and Hezbollah
Blinken: $400 million for humanitarian aid
Guterres laments the scale of the “bloodbath” in the Gaza Strip
Blinken: Netanyahu backs US ceasefire plan
Israel: War Goals Could Be Achieved With New Gaza Plan
Blinken talks continue in Israel
Army: Four Hamas members killed in West Bank
Newspaper report: Hamas boss criticized for reporting
The air alarm in Haifa was a false alarm
Potential Human Rights Violations Surrounding Hostage Rescue
More rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon
After the Hamas statement: Blinken sees signs of hope
Hamas accepts UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire
Sirens in Haifa warn of rockets
Israeli army: Four soldiers killed in Rafah
Abbas: “Step in right direction”
Thomas-Greenfield: “A clear signal to Hamas”
Hamas welcomed the UN Security Council resolution
US Secretary of State Blinken pushes for postwar plan
UN Security Council approves US resolution on Gaza war
UN Security Council to vote on Middle East resolution
A Hamas member and a teenager were killed in an attack in the West Bank
New information has emerged about the Israeli woman being held hostage
Hamas representative criticized US Secretary of State Blinken
Blinken: Hamas must agree to cease-fire proposal
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrives in Egypt
The United States and Great Britain helped free the hostages
Hamas officials say more than 37,100 Palestinians were killed
Hamas calls for US pressure on Israel
Anthony Blinken is expected in Egypt today
The United States is demanding a referendum on the revised UN resolution
There are events in the Middle East war starting this weekend
Lucky chain collects
Open the box Box zuklappen
The war in the Middle East has already claimed thousands of lives, mostly civilians. Swiss Solidarity calls for solidarity to help civilians. It supports its Swiss partner organizations on the ground – helping where humanitarian needs are greatest. Now it is Gaza.
Donations to the “Humanitarian Crisis in the Middle East” collection can be made at: www.glueckskette.ch To be done.
Tagesschau, June 11, 2024, 12:45 pm
