December 25, 2022

Liverpool pub shooting – woman dead

Dangerous scenes on Christmas Eve

Young woman killed in pub shooting near Liverpool

One person was killed and three others were injured in a Christmas Eve shooting near Liverpool in northwest England. The accused fled away.

A woman has died after a shooting at a pub near Liverpool, north-west England, on Christmas Eve.

Deadly shooting on Christmas Eve: A shooting at a pub near Liverpool in northwest England. Three men and one woman were injured with gunshot wounds. The young woman died at the hospital from critical injuries, the statement said. Several others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Police were reportedly called shortly before midnight (local time) to a busy bar in the village of Wallasey where several youths were seen.

