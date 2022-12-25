Liverpool pub shooting – woman dead

One person was killed and three others were injured in a Christmas Eve shooting near Liverpool in northwest England. The accused fled away.

Deadly shooting on Christmas Eve: A shooting at a pub near Liverpool in northwest England. Three men and one woman were injured with gunshot wounds. The young woman died at the hospital from critical injuries, the statement said. Several others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Police were reportedly called shortly before midnight (local time) to a busy bar in the village of Wallasey where several youths were seen.

Police in charge in Merseyside opened a homicide investigation on Sunday morning based on their own reports. The accused fled away.

The shooter is suspected to have left the pub’s car park in a dark-coloured vehicle – possibly a dark-coloured Mercedes – shortly after the shooting, the BBC reports, citing Detective Constable McGreen.

Further details were not initially known. “The investigation is in its early stages and we know this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that took place just before Christmas,” he added. (SDA/dzc)