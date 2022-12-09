Is Putin ready to flee to Venezuela?

1/14 Vladimir Putin and those around him clearly have doubts about whether he can survive the war in Ukraine unscathed.

Anastasia MamonovaNews editor

A blitzkrieg was planned, resulting in a bloody war in Ukraine that has been raging for nearly ten months, not only displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians, but also costing the lives of thousands of soldiers on both sides.

By the end of February, however, the Kremlin was not confident of victory. The consequences of an attack on Ukraine will become increasingly dangerous for President Vladimir Putin (70). Because if you lose the war, you risk losing power. And Putin will drag his entire political environment into the abyss with him.

Project “Noah’s Ark”

Therefore, the higher authorities are currently preparing an escape plan. If Russia loses the war in Ukraine and thereby loses power, Putin’s entourage will consider moving to Venezuela and Argentina. That Abbas Kaliamov, 50, a political analyst and Putin’s former interlocutor, writes in Telegram.. As he insists, he cites a highly reliable inside source.

The leader’s retinue did not rule out a situation where they lost the battle, lost power, and had to be evacuated somewhere in a hurry.Abbas Kaliamov, political analyst and Putin’s former speechwriter

Accordingly, the project, unofficially named “Noah’s Ark,” has been underway for months. “As the name suggests, it’s about moving to new countries when things are uncomfortable at home. The leader’s entourage doesn’t rule out the possibility of losing the war, losing power and needing to be evacuated somewhere in a hurry,” Kalyamov writes.

Venezuela instead of China

China was originally considered the main destination. However, relations with the Chinese are now characterized by uncertainties. It is unclear whether they would still be reliable partners if Russia lost the war.

Argentina and Venezuela are now considered significantly more promising destinations. Igor Sechin (62) will take care of Venezuela. He is a former deputy prime minister, a confidant of Putin and chairman of Rosneft oil company. Sechin has a good personal relationship with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, 60, who is responsible for the eviction plan.

Sechin’s right-hand man, Yuri Kurilin (50), will take on the task. Kurilin officially resigned from Rosneft in the summer and then devoted himself fully to Noah’s Ark. Kurilin studied at California State University, according to Kalyamov, has American citizenship and maintains good relations with various high-level structures.

He applied for a residence permit

But Putin and those close to him will not be the only ones ready to escape. Other officials are also currently working on emergency plans. The independent Telegram portal reports that “we can explain”. With reference to several sources close to the presidential administration.

In the past, the portal’s journalists regularly reported grievances related to mobilization.

So now Putin’s followers should seriously buy real estate in Venezuela’s Isla de Margarita, “we can explain,” he writes. There they must be protected from being openly extradited. In addition, somewhat lower numbers of people are currently applying for residence permits in Paraguay and Ecuador.

So when the Kremlin publicly insists that everything is going according to plan, the question becomes what. Because Putin and those around him have more than one.