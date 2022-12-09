Alaba’s father-in-law was arrested in a Reich citizen raid

During large-scale raids in Germany and Austria, star chef Frank Hepner (62) was arrested. Real defender David Alaba’s mother-in-law is said to be part of the Reich Citizens Movement.

On Wednesday, several apartment buildings were hit in eleven German federal states and Austria Formed a network within the radical Reichsbürger scene, a political conspiracy was hatched in Germany. A total of 25 people were arrested – including a 62-year-old man from Kitzbühel, Austria, “Image” has now learned.

Hepner was a chef in the “New German Reich”.

As the newspaper writes, according to the investigators, the Munich star chef was allegedly part of the “military unit of the terrorist group”, including the command staff of the putsch soldiers. According to a federal prosecutor, the group’s tasks included recruiting new members, procuring equipment and weapons, conducting shooting exercises and setting up a bug-proof communications infrastructure.

However, in the event of a successful coup, Hepner’s main task would have been to ensure the “service of internal security agencies.” The Austrian newspaper “Die Presse” writes: “If the revolution in Berlin is a reality, it will take over the canteens of the new German Reich. The troops will be supplied by him.”

When asked by “Bild”, the captain of the Austrian national team (98 international matches) did not comment on the arrest of his father-in-law. Alaba has been with Hepner’s daughter Shalimar, 28, since 2017, and their son was born in 2019. (say)