December 9, 2022

Alaba’s father-in-law was arrested in a Reich citizen raid

Terence Abbott

Shock for the real star

During large-scale raids in Germany and Austria, star chef Frank Hepner (62) was arrested. Real defender David Alaba’s mother-in-law is said to be part of the Reich Citizens Movement.

Star chef Frank Heppner was arrested as part of the Reichsbürger raid.

Real star David Alaba’s (30) father-in-law Frank Hepner is said to be part of the Reach Citizens movement.

On Wednesday, several apartment buildings were hit in eleven German federal states and Austria Formed a network within the radical Reichsbürger scene, a political conspiracy was hatched in Germany. A total of 25 people were arrested – including a 62-year-old man from Kitzbühel, Austria, “Image” has now learned.

