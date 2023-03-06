Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei pardons 80,000 prisoners

Iran Khamenei Pardons 80,000 Prisoners – A Distraction? Just before the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that he would pardon 80,000 people. Critics see it as a diversionary maneuver by the leadership. Published March 6, 2023 at 2:41 pm

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned more than 80,000 prisoners, state media reported. Among those pardoned are said to be many who were jailed during the recent wave of protests. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Pardons are subject to strict conditions. Killing, damaging or setting fire to government or military facilities precludes mercy. Reuters Critics said the pardon was a red herring after political and clerical leadership came under pressure. They also complained that they should get a chargesheet for forgiveness. AFP

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned 80,000 prisoners.

The pardons were announced in February ahead of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Critics see the sentences as a diversionary ploy by the Iranian leadership.

Liberation Wave in Iran: Religious Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei It has pardoned more than 80,000 prisoners. State news agency IRNA reported this on Monday, citing Justice Golam-Hussein Mohseni-Ejeh.

The pardons were announced in February ahead of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Similar punishments were repeated on the anniversary. Among the forgiven, within the framework of many People were jailed during recent waves of protests Be. The numbers cannot be verified.

Sentences reduced to a diversionary maneuver

Pardons are subject to strict conditions. Among other things, no prisoners accused of espionage would be pardoned. Killing, damaging or setting fire to government or military facilities negates mercy.

The punishments are the same Distraction tactics, critics said, after political and spiritual leadership came under pressure. They also complained that they should get a chargesheet for forgiveness. Human rights activists have criticized that if not, the prisoners would have to incriminate themselves.

The latest wave of protests in the fall has plunged Iran’s leadership into its worst crisis in decades. The trigger was the death of Iranian Kurd Zina Mahza Amini in police custody. The 22-year-old was arrested about six months ago for violating Islamic dress codes. Human rights activists estimate that more than 500 demonstrators were killed in the protests and around 20,000 were jailed.