BASKETBALL: Brittney Griner was released in a prisoner swap

Brittney Griner (32) released from prison! The WNBA star was released from Russian custody in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bode – dubbed the “dealer of death”. This was reported by “CNN”.

Bode is a former Soviet military officer who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States in 2012. He is accused of conspiring to kill Americans, acquiring and exporting anti-aircraft missiles and providing material support to a terrorist organization. Moscow described his conviction as “baseless and one-sided”. Baut has always maintained his innocence.

Griner has been in Russian custody since February

In this case, US President Joe Biden commented on this release: “He is safe. She is on a plane. She’s going home,” Biden wrote on Twitter. He just spoke to her.

In February this year, Griner was arrested for drug smuggling at an airport in the Moscow region when cannabis oil was found in his luggage. In early August, the 32-year-old was finally sentenced to nine years in prison. In mid-November he was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia after losing an appeal.