December 8, 2022

BASKETBALL: Brittney Griner was released in a prisoner swap

Terence Abbott

Thank you prisoner exchange

Basketball star Griner released from Russian custody

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from custody as part of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia.

Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody.

Brittney Griner (32) released from prison! The WNBA star was released from Russian custody in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bode – dubbed the “dealer of death”. This was reported by “CNN”.

Bode is a former Soviet military officer who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States in 2012. He is accused of conspiring to kill Americans, acquiring and exporting anti-aircraft missiles and providing material support to a terrorist organization. Moscow described his conviction as “baseless and one-sided”. Baut has always maintained his innocence.

