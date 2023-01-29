Is Israel behind drone attack on Iranian nuclear research facility?

1/6 This video was recorded at 11:30 PM. Something hit an Iranian military compound. After some time there was an explosion. The pictures went viral on the internet. It is not known who was behind the attack, but the drones are believed to be from Israel.

Myrtle MuellerForeign Correspondent News

The Iranian videos spread like wildfire on the Internet on Sunday night. They show explosions and large fires. These are not war scenes from Ukraine, they are from Iran. Shortly before midnight, several explosions wake the city of Isfahan from its slumber, and one explosion lights up the night sky.

The Iranian Ministry of Defense has confirmed that three drones were fired at a military compound near the Iranian capital. One of the planes was said to have been intercepted by air defense units, but two others were hit, but only one roof was damaged and no one was injured. In the northwest of the country, not far from the provincial capital Tabriz, an oil factory is on fire. A firefighter was seriously injured and a fire engine caught fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be clarified.

Drones in Isfahan appear to have hit an ammunition factory. One of the nuclear research facilities in neighboring Natans, where uranium is already 60 percent enriched, could have been attacked. Although no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, it is strongly suspected that the drones originated from Israel.

Will Iran soon become a nuclear power?

Uranium enrichment of 80 percent is required to make nuclear bombs. So Iran is not far from becoming a nuclear power. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was denied access to Iran’s nuclear facilities after former US President Donald Trump (76) withdrew from the 2018 nuclear deal. The mullahs’ regime recently turned off surveillance cameras in front of their nuclear research facilities. Again the negotiations are suspended. Due to continued human rights abuses against their own people, sanctions were not eased as promised in the agreement, but tightened. Meanwhile, Iran is rapidly rearming. The IAEA estimates that he enriched 18 times more uranium than the treaty allowed.

Alarm bells are ringing in Israel. Its existence is threatened. Iran has made no secret of the fact that it wants to wipe out the Jewish state. The two countries have been waging a shadow war for years. Iran supports Israel’s direct arch-enemies, the radical Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas, and the Lebanese Hezbollah, both financially and with weapons. Israel responds with covert attacks, such as bombing military bases in Syria and Iraq for troops loyal to Iran, killing nuclear physicists, and conducting cyberattacks on Iranian officials, infrastructure, and nuclear facilities. Israel has never commented on this.

Don’t hit the octopus in the arms, hit the head

There is a risk of conflict increasing. The new far-right ruling coalition is sounding its swords. In a speech, Benjamin Netanyahu (73) announced his staunch opposition to resuming the nuclear deal with the West. Because, according to the six-time Israeli president, the nuclear deal would ease sanctions and strengthen the Iranian regime. In the summer of 2022, former Defense Secretary Benny Gantz (63) was already considering airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which would be carried out in two or three years. Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing conservative predecessor Naftali Bennett (51) spoke of the “octopus theory”. Henceforth, Israel will no longer attack the arms of the octopus, i.e. those hostile groups Iran supports in neighboring countries, but the head, i.e. the Iranian state itself.

An open conflict in the Middle East would open up another front, the magnitude of which cannot be overestimated. Because Israel, like Ukraine before it, relies on US military aid. On the other hand, Iran has good military ties with the Kremlin, which already has powerful “octopus weapons” in Syria and Libya.