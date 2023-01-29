January 30, 2023

Is Israel behind drone attack on Iranian nuclear research facility?

This video was recorded at 11:30 PM. Something hit an Iranian military compound. After some time there was an explosion. The pictures went viral on the internet. It is not known who was behind the attack, but the drones are believed to be from Israel.

The Iranian videos spread like wildfire on the Internet on Sunday night. They show explosions and large fires. These are not war scenes from Ukraine, they are from Iran. Shortly before midnight, several explosions wake the city of Isfahan from its slumber, and one explosion lights up the night sky.

The Iranian Ministry of Defense has confirmed that three drones were fired at a military compound near the Iranian capital. One of the planes was said to have been intercepted by air defense units, but two others were hit, but only one roof was damaged and no one was injured. In the northwest of the country, not far from the provincial capital Tabriz, an oil factory is on fire. A firefighter was seriously injured and a fire engine caught fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be clarified.

