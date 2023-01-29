January 29, 2023

Italy’s most famous traveler has visited Milan only twice

Terence Abbott 56 mins ago 2 min read

Because 1600 km per day

Italy’s famous traveler cheated!

His story went viral – the media in Italy, Germany and Switzerland reported on the incredible story of the Italian traveling 1600 kilometers a day. But now everything points to the woman lying.

Published: 12:40 pm

|

Updated: 1:01 p.m

Giuseppina Giuliano said on social media and in newspapers that she travels 1000 miles a day.

She leaves at 5:09 a.m. and returns home at 10:53 p.m. – Monday to Saturday: Giuseppina Giuliano (29) told the newspaper. “the day” from their daily lives. The Italian from Naples commutes 1,600 kilometers a day to work at an art school in Milan. Salary is good but not enough for an apartment. Now, according to research by Italian media, it turns out that Giuliano’s story is almost certainly not true.

Naples to Milan takes 4 hours 20 minutes, even by high-speed train. She pays 400 euros a month for travel – suspiciously small. Doubts about the authenticity of Giuliano’s mission grew on social media. Journalists of Italian Broadcasting “No one» He wanted to know for sure.

