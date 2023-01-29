Italy’s most famous traveler has visited Milan only twice

His story went viral – the media in Italy, Germany and Switzerland reported on the incredible story of the Italian traveling 1600 kilometers a day. But now everything points to the woman lying.

1/7 Giuseppina Giuliano said on social media and in newspapers that she travels 1000 miles a day.

Jenny WagnerNews editor

She leaves at 5:09 a.m. and returns home at 10:53 p.m. – Monday to Saturday: Giuseppina Giuliano (29) told the newspaper. “the day” from their daily lives. The Italian from Naples commutes 1,600 kilometers a day to work at an art school in Milan. Salary is good but not enough for an apartment. Now, according to research by Italian media, it turns out that Giuliano’s story is almost certainly not true.

Naples to Milan takes 4 hours 20 minutes, even by high-speed train. She pays 400 euros a month for travel – suspiciously small. Doubts about the authenticity of Giuliano’s mission grew on social media. Journalists of Italian Broadcasting “No one» He wanted to know for sure.

Reporters boarded her daily train and waited on the platforms. But there was no sign of the Italian. Journalists asked their colleagues at the art school where Giuliano was. Eyewitnesses said they saw the passenger only twice, after which he called in sick.

400 euros per month seems incredible

It soon became clear: Giuliano was properly fibbed. The journalist of “Le Iene” discovered that since January 19 the traveler has been free to take care of his family. She doesn’t have to return to work until August.

So far so good, but there is more to come. Journalist Violetta Fortunat, who wrote the first article in Il Giorno, admitted that she had never actually seen Giuliano’s 400 euro tickets. However, according to the editorial team, you can definitely get the price by redeeming frequent driver discounts and coupons.

Giuliano has remained silent on the allegations

On social media, users are demanding that Giuliano make their tickets public. But both his supporters’ demands and media inquiries went unanswered.

how “Spiegel” In an Instagram Story on Friday, Giuliano posted the following caption: “You don’t need to defend or explain your decisions to anyone. It’s your life. Live… without excuses.” Feel free to interpret what your statement means.