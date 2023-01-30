Putin seems to be making an old mistake

Putin is reportedly planning to launch the next offensive in the war in Ukraine. But the rainy season could throw a wrench in Russia’s work.
- Russia is reportedly already planning its next attack on Ukraine.
- It’s scheduled for spring — an old mistake, as experts explain.
- Vladimir Putin will not achieve operational success during this period.
Vladimir Putin And his people are apparently planning a new offensive in the Ukraine war. Russian already in the spring Army Be prepared with renewed vigor.
But according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia is making a big mistake. Want again Chief General Gerasimov surrounds the Russian Army Exaggerate.
War in Ukraine: Rain becomes a problem for Russia
Above all, time A planned attack Not very cheap. Although the Russians will be able to capture some areas in the spring, according to company experts, there is a timing risk. Finally by April This advance When already done.
The reason is rainy season. Due to the rains starting at this time, the heavy artillery was unable to advance quickly – or at all.
ISW experts are adamant that this attack will not bring success to the Russians. Rather, it is an opportunity for Ukraine to counterattack a weakened Russia after the rainy season Army to begin.
This is not the first time Putin has overstated his military.
