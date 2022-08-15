August 15, 2022

High electricity and gas prices – Great Britain is at risk of massive poverty

Terence Abbott

The war in Ukraine is affecting electricity and gas prices in Western Europe. The British are particularly hard hit, with millions of families freezing in the winter. According to consumer portal Uswitch, six million customers currently owe an average of 206 pounds, which corresponds to 235 francs.

This figure is likely to explode when the heating season begins and the state price ceiling for gas and electricity will be raised drastically in two stages in October and January 2023. According to the Cornwall Insight Institute, annual heating costs for a family will increase by up to £4266 (4870 francs). The Bank of England predicts inflation will be around 14 percent, the highest it has been in 40 years.

