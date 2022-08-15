Customers trying to get out of Ikea

Ikea customers in Shanghai are shopping unsuspectingly as health authorities suddenly want to lock down the entire branch due to the outbreak of Covid. There are exciting scenes.

Customers won’t soon forget this Ikea visit to Shanghai: China’s health authority learned that one of the customers had been in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. Officials then closed the Ikea branch without further ado.

This resulted in riotous scenes: After Ikea visitors discovered that a turbo lockdown was being imposed on the branch, scores of people fled. Health officials and security forces barricaded the door and tried to lock people inside the store.

Videos on social media show a group pushing against security guards, who prevent them from locking the door. A scream is heard. The security forces could not withstand the onslaught and had to retreat.

A 6-year-old boy was the trigger

The 6-year-old visitor reportedly had contact with a positive person. According to officials, “temporary containment measures” were then implemented “Business Week” writes

People will now have to stay in quarantine for two days and be monitored by authorities for another five days, the Shanghai Health Commission announced on Sunday.

The people of Shanghai have already felt the government’s zero-covid strategy the hard way, with millions of people forced to quarantine for several weeks in April and May.

Highest number of cases in three months

Since then, the government has consistently imposed regional lockdowns of buildings or entire districts. There are always scenes where people panic.

Over the weekend, China reported its highest number of coronavirus infections in three months. More than 2,400 infections have been recorded in the country, the National Health Commission announced on Sunday. This is the highest value since May 12. Three-quarters of cases are infections, in which victims show no symptoms. (smt)