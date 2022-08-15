August 15, 2022

Customers trying to get out of Ikea

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Leyton Lockdown in China

Customers try to leave an Ikea store

Ikea customers in Shanghai are shopping unsuspectingly as health authorities suddenly want to lock down the entire branch due to the outbreak of Covid. There are exciting scenes.

Customers won’t soon forget this Ikea visit to Shanghai: China’s health authority learned that one of the customers had been in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. Officials then closed the Ikea branch without further ado.

This resulted in riotous scenes: After Ikea visitors discovered that a turbo lockdown was being imposed on the branch, scores of people fled. Health officials and security forces barricaded the door and tried to lock people inside the store.

