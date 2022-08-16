Divorce of Vitali Klitschko and his wife Natalya

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko (51) announced his divorce from his wife Natalya (48). reports that “build”. Vitali Klitschko released a statement in the newspaper.

She says: “We filed for divorce together because we’ve been living apart for years and now we want to make it official.”

“Living apart for a long time”

Also: “We have a very good relationship with each other and respect each other, but we have been living separately in different cities for a long time.”

The couple has been married for 26 years. They have three children, Yegor, Elizabeth and Maxim. News of Klitschko’s divorce comes amid the Ukraine war.

Vitali Klitschko in war zone, family in Germany

Vitali Klitschko has been in the public eye since the start of the war as mayor of Kiev. He continues to call on the West to send weapons. The 51-year-old’s family currently resides in Germany.

In July, Natalya Klitschko spoke to “Focus” about her fears for her husband in Ukraine. She said: “He knows he has to take care of his life, not just for himself but for his family.” (eu)