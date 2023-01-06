Germany supplies Ukraine with Marauder and Patriot systems

1/10 Ukraine to receive 40 mortar tanks from Germany

Ciara SchlenzNews editor

After months of hesitation, Germany delivers Marauder infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. After France and the US announced that they would supply light battle tanks to the country “Spiegel” There will also be 40 German mortar tanks.

After the United States, Germany is one of the largest military and humanitarian supporters of Ukraine. The reluctance on the Morton issue was quite surprising. The federal government under Olaf Scholz (64) hesitated for a long time – the Bundeswehr consisted of more than 100 pieces. The logistics are more complicated, the training of Ukrainian soldiers more difficult, and the Russian reaction could be more violent.

Morton fissure fungus – why the hesitancy for so long?

In addition, Germany has, among others, a military press “Soldier and Technology”, non-delivery is justified with your own safety. After all, a mortar delivery would mean the Bundeswehr would have to cancel most of its military commitments to NATO for the next few years. To put it bluntly: If you are not in a position to provide NATO with 14 infantry fighting vehicles, how are you going to provide Ukraine with 100 infantry fighting vehicles?

Despite the entire Morton camp, this story stuck around for a long time. The twist was even more surprising. According to Berlin, none of the three partners were pressured to make a decision, but the argument that the German tank would not go alone was abandoned to Scholz with the announcement of France and the United States. Without this foreign policy pressure, this decision would not have been taken. Domestically, too, pressure mounted – especially from the FDP.

As important and perfect as tank deliveries are, they still have a bitter aftertaste “attention” writes How many Ukrainian soldiers could still be alive, and how far could Ukraine have pushed back the Russian enemy, if the Western allies had made this decision earlier?

The promised deliveries by France, Germany and the US represent a shift in strategy in this respect: the American Bradley and the German Mortar are not main battle tanks – but they are considered powerful enough to counter Russian tanks.

Hopes for more important tank deliveries – internationally, as well as in Ukraine – are now high. “After Maarten comes the Leopard,” writes German defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (64, FDP), referring to the German battle tanks of the same name. However, no such distribution is currently planned.