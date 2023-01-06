January 6, 2023

Germany supplies Ukraine with Marauder and Patriot systems

Terence Abbott

After months of hesitation, Germany delivers Marauder infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. After France and the US announced that they would supply light battle tanks to the country “Spiegel” There will also be 40 German mortar tanks.

After the United States, Germany is one of the largest military and humanitarian supporters of Ukraine. The reluctance on the Morton issue was quite surprising. The federal government under Olaf Scholz (64) hesitated for a long time – the Bundeswehr consisted of more than 100 pieces. The logistics are more complicated, the training of Ukrainian soldiers more difficult, and the Russian reaction could be more violent.

