January 31, 2023

A Russian couple was brutally arrested for their anti-war views

Was pushed to the ground for an hour

A Russian couple was brutally arrested for their anti-war views

A private conversation between a Russian couple at a restaurant in Krasnodar, Russia had serious consequences. Since both were anti-war, a guest called the police. The couple was brutally arrested.

This photo was taken when the couple was arrested in Krasnodar.

A brutal arrest was made over the weekend in the Russian city of Krasnodar. According to reports by various independent Russian media outlets, Olesya and Alexei Ovchinnnikov were arrested by police and taken to prison for anti-war dialogue.

According to reports, the couple had a conversation at a restaurant in the city. It must also have been about the war in Ukraine. The pair clearly opposed the war, reports the Moscow Times, among others. Then another person who came to the restaurant informed the police.

