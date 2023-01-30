A Russian couple was brutally arrested for their anti-war views

A private conversation between a Russian couple at a restaurant in Krasnodar, Russia had serious consequences. Since both were anti-war, a guest called the police. The couple was brutally arrested.

1/5 This photo was taken when the couple was arrested in Krasnodar.

A brutal arrest was made over the weekend in the Russian city of Krasnodar. According to reports by various independent Russian media outlets, Olesya and Alexei Ovchinnnikov were arrested by police and taken to prison for anti-war dialogue.

According to reports, the couple had a conversation at a restaurant in the city. It must also have been about the war in Ukraine. The pair clearly opposed the war, reports the Moscow Times, among others. Then another person who came to the restaurant informed the police.

It acted brutally against the couple. Several officers entered the restaurant and pushed the couple to the ground, according to media reports. The couple’s daughter reports that they were then handcuffed. The couple lay on the floor for about an hour. They were then taken to the police station.

A day later in court

The pair were charged with “hooliganism” and had to spend a night behind bars. Authorities placed the nine-year-old daughter with family members.

According to the couple, the police freely admitted to them that they had been arrested for expressing anti-war views. The couple were in court in the morning after an exceptional visit to the restaurant. However, nothing is known about the verdict so far.

Several arrests have already been made

This is not the first time that the Russian state apparatus around President Vladimir Putin, 70, has used brutal means against anti-war statements. Anti-war statements and criticism of the Kremlin are generally suppressed in Russia.

Just before Christmas, authorities arrested student Olesya Krivtsova, 19. After sharing an Instagram post critical of Russia last October, She is now a terror suspect. She was betrayed by two fellow students who were disturbed by Krivtsova’s war-critical content. And demonstrators were arrested early in the war. He was an outspoken opponent of the war in Ukraine. (said)