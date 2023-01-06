Skier (18) crashes into several people – drives off!

The handle slipped from the skier’s hand. When the young man slides down the slope, he injures several people. Then he gets on the plane.

1/4 A skier from Hungary loses his stirrups. Then it goes steeply downhill.

Terrible ski lift accident in Austria! A young skier’s strap slipped from his hand and after he dragged several people with him, he went on the run – prompting a police operation. Because of him, four people ended up in the hospital on Wednesday. Here’s what happened:

He took the Hungarian ski lift up to Rosenkranjohe (2118 meters above sea level). A short time later, the winter athlete had trouble with his balance, a video on social media showed. Sometimes he can hold the blockage with difficulty. But just before another crest it happens: it slips from his hand. The young man falls to the ground – the wild ride begins!

The skier begins an escape attempt

All the lift users behind him are swept away – like a steamroller shooting down the canyon. People, skis and ski poles fall down the slope. One person had to be flown to Friesach Hospital by rescue helicopter. Three more injured were able to go to the hospital independently.

On the other hand, the person who caused the accident fled away. Others had to give first aid.

“Thanks to the video, we were able to quickly find the skier,” a police spokesman told an Austrian newspaper. “today”. Meanwhile, the teenager has been charged with assault and recklessly causing bodily harm. Because: “Such an offense shall be punished in the same way as road traffic.” (abbot)