Putin’s ally Dmitry Medvedev calls the Americans “sons of pitches.”

In a video message, the Americans appealed for Russian solidarity because of the war in Ukraine. That’s too much for Putin’s closest confidant and former president, Dmitry Medvedev.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, 57, has insulted the US government as “maniacs” and “sons of pitchforks”. They would use the tactics of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels (1897-1945).

A friend of Putin said on Thursday that a Russian warship with hypersonic weapons was approaching the Atlantic coast of NATO nations, according to Reuters. And announces: “This is our main gift for the New Year!”

Medvedev responds to video from US embassy in Russia: 50-second video expresses US solidarity with Russians rejecting war in Ukraine It says what happens there is “unworthy of her”. In addition, pictures of the war in Ukraine are shown.

“We appeal to the people”

It added: “We stand with each and every one of you who want a more peaceful future.” You can see the graffiti “Por Lakhta” (“No War”). “We appeal to the people: our countries have cooperated to tackle the world’s greatest challenges,” the US government said in Russian.

In the course of history, the two countries have recorded many “common points in culture and progress”. “Your literature is taught in our schools, your works are performed in our most prestigious cultural institutions.”

Also shown are portraits of Soviet cosmonauts, writers Fyodor Dostoyevsky (1821-1881) and politicians Leonid Brezhnev (1906-1982), Mikhail Gorbachev (1931-2022) and Boris Yeltsin (1931-2007). Not among them is Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, 70.

Amazing predictions for 2023

Medvedev was head of the Kremlin between 2008 and 2012 and was seen at the time, especially among young people, as a beacon of hope for an independent Russia. Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, he has been making disparaging comments about his neighbor.

Medvedev recently caused a stir with his New Year’s predictions. On Twitter, he shared ten things that will happen in 2023. Among other things, the European Union will collapse. Germany, Poland, and others would form the Fourth Reich and lead to the division of Europe. Subsequently, Medvedev predicted a war between the Fourth Reich and France. A civil war will break out in America. In the process, Texas and Mexico would establish themselves as a joint state. (twa)