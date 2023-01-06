January 6, 2023

Putin’s ally Dmitry Medvedev calls the Americans “sons of pitches.”

Terence Abbott

Putin’s friend Medvedev was outraged by the video, which was sent to Russians protesting the war

“US Government Sons of Puppies”

In a video message, the Americans appealed for Russian solidarity because of the war in Ukraine. That’s too much for Putin’s closest confidant and former president, Dmitry Medvedev.

1/7

Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev called the US government a “son of a puppy”.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, 57, has insulted the US government as “maniacs” and “sons of pitchforks”. They would use the tactics of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels (1897-1945).

A friend of Putin said on Thursday that a Russian warship with hypersonic weapons was approaching the Atlantic coast of NATO nations, according to Reuters. And announces: “This is our main gift for the New Year!”

