Germany has been tightening corona rules since autumn

The German government has again launched tougher state intervention options for the corona wave expected in autumn and winter. Masks are required on public transport.

The plans approved by the cabinet on Wednesday include a nationwide FFP2 mask requirement on planes and long-distance trains. Children between the ages of 6 and 14 and employees must also wear medical masks. Masks must be used nationwide in clinics and nursing homes, where you must prove a negative corona test before entering.

The rules are applicable till April 7

Depending on the epidemic situation, federal states can order additional safety requirements from October 1 to April 7. This includes the obligation to wear masks on local buses and trains and in other publicly accessible indoor areas. There should be a mandatory exception to the mask requirement if you show a negative test at culture, leisure or sporting events and gastronomy. Additionally, exceptions to the mask requirement may be allowed with proof of full vaccination and recovery.

The proposed rules are based on an opinion from Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann in early August. Lauterbach said: “With these tools, we can deal with the corona waves that can be expected in the autumn.” The federal states will have every opportunity to respond appropriately. Corona policy aims to avoid high death rates, many lost working days and severe long-term consequences.

High compensation

The draft approved by the cabinet now goes to the Bundestag, where a decision will be taken on September 8. Then the Federal Council must agree.

Special payments of 1,000 euros per month are now planned so that hospitals can appoint officials to take care of the victims with vaccinations, hygiene and drug treatments, for example the drug Paxlovit. 250 euros per month for facilities effort – total 750 euros for employees working alone or in teams.

The Corona provisions in the Contagion Protection Act were drastically reduced in the spring. General mask requirements while shopping or for events and access rules such as 2G and 3G have been removed. (SDA)