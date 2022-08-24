August 24, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Germany has been tightening corona rules since autumn

Terence Abbott 58 mins ago 2 min read

The German government has again launched tougher state intervention options for the corona wave expected in autumn and winter. Masks are required on public transport.

The German government has again launched tougher state intervention options for the corona wave expected in autumn and winter.

The plans approved by the cabinet on Wednesday include a nationwide FFP2 mask requirement on planes and long-distance trains. Children between the ages of 6 and 14 and employees must also wear medical masks. Masks must be used nationwide in clinics and nursing homes, where you must prove a negative corona test before entering.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

War in Ukraine – Six Months of Ukraine War – Here’s How the Field Turned – News

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Girl Description: This party photo became an internet hit

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

War in Ukraine: Now the Germans are sending their super rockets

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Germany has been tightening corona rules since autumn

58 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

War in Ukraine – Six Months of Ukraine War – Here’s How the Field Turned – News

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Girl Description: This party photo became an internet hit

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

War in Ukraine: Now the Germans are sending their super rockets

1 day ago Terence Abbott