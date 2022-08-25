Putin’s Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin narrowly escaped death

Putin’s head of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, narrowly escaped death. Minutes after he left the office, a Ukrainian bomb struck.

Minutes after leaving the building, the rocket hit the office

1/6 Putin’s head of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, narrowly escaped death.

One of Vladimir Putin’s (69) closest allies, Vyacheslav Volodin (58), narrowly escaped death on Wednesday. Because shortly after he left his office in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, a Ukrainian missile hit the building. reports that “The Sun”.

Volodin was prominent in Putin’s regime. He is the chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament. In addition, the hardliner has been marketed as the speaker of the Russian parliament and a potential successor to Putin.

Putin’s politicians met with separatist representatives

According to the Russian newspaper Kommersant, the rockets hit the private office of Denis Bussil, 41. He is the leader of the occupied separatist region, known as the Donetsk People’s Republic.

A Ukrainian rocket struck near the office of Vyacheslav Volodin and top Moscow parliamentarians. They met separatist representatives there.

Three killed, six injured

The office was destroyed in the attack within minutes of leaving the room. The rocket hit the facade of the building and “partially destroyed the right wing and upper floor.” This was reported by the Donetsk news agency.

It is said that 3 people were killed and 6 seriously injured in this attack. Nothing more is known about the deceased. (eu)