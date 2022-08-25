August 25, 2022

Putin’s Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin narrowly escaped death

Terence Abbott

Minutes after leaving the building, the rocket hit the office

Volodin, Putin’s key man, escaped death

Putin’s head of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, narrowly escaped death. Minutes after he left the office, a Ukrainian bomb struck.

Putin’s head of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, narrowly escaped death.

One of Vladimir Putin’s (69) closest allies, Vyacheslav Volodin (58), narrowly escaped death on Wednesday. Because shortly after he left his office in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, a Ukrainian missile hit the building. reports that “The Sun”.

Volodin was prominent in Putin’s regime. He is the chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament. In addition, the hardliner has been marketed as the speaker of the Russian parliament and a potential successor to Putin.

