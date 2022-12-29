German opera singer Friedrich S. was beaten and abandoned

On the night of St. Stephen’s Day, German opera singer Friedrich S. On the way to the disco he ran and lay there. The next morning a pedestrian found the young woman’s body.

1/5 Frederick S. He was 23 years old.

Friederike S. († 23) wanted to celebrate St. Stephen’s Day with her friends at a disco in the small German town of Malchin (Mecklenburg-West Pomerania) after a family celebration. The woman, who had a career as an opera singer ahead of her, set off on foot for the “Christmas Dance.”

Around 10.30 pm, Frederick S. The dream of the big stage came to an abrupt end when it was hit by a VW Golf and thrown several meters across the grass. The 21-year-old driver, who was driving the car, left the victim and ran over.

Could Friederike S. have survived?

Friederike S.’s body was not discovered by a pedestrian until the next morning, eight and a half hours later. It is still unclear whether the singer would have survived had she received immediate help. As “Bild” reports, an autopsy should now clarify this.

The young lady is said to be very popular and well known in the village. Frederick S. He studied singing at the University of Music and Theater in Rostock and already had several successful engagements.

“Friddy”, as his family and friends called him, was hired by famous semperoper director Vera Nemirova (50) and has already played at the classical music festival “Opernale” in Berlin.

The driver has been sentenced to several years in prison

The driver who was driving the accident car filed a complaint with the police the day after the accident. As “Bild” reports, he says he saw a thunderbolt, but doesn’t believe it was an accident.

If investigations show she was driving knowingly, the woman faces years in prison for hit-and-run and negligent homicide. (GRP)