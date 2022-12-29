December 29, 2022

German opera singer Friedrich S. was beaten and abandoned

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Friederike S. liked the platform

German opera singer († 23) fled and retreated

On the night of St. Stephen’s Day, German opera singer Friedrich S. On the way to the disco he ran and lay there. The next morning a pedestrian found the young woman’s body.

1/5

Frederick S. He was 23 years old.

Friederike S. († 23) wanted to celebrate St. Stephen’s Day with her friends at a disco in the small German town of Malchin (Mecklenburg-West Pomerania) after a family celebration. The woman, who had a career as an opera singer ahead of her, set off on foot for the “Christmas Dance.”

Around 10.30 pm, Frederick S. The dream of the big stage came to an abrupt end when it was hit by a VW Golf and thrown several meters across the grass. The 21-year-old driver, who was driving the car, left the victim and ran over.

