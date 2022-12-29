December 29, 2022

Conflict with Serbia – Should the Swiss protect Kosovo?

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 2 min read

Despite tensions with Serbia, the return of Swiss soldiers is currently not an issue

Should the Swiss defend Kosovo now?

A tense situation on the border with Serbia could turn dangerous for Swiss soldiers in Kosovo. Withdrawal is currently not an issue. What would be their mission if the Serbs invaded the country?

Training for emergencies: During an exercise, members of the Swiss Army dismantle a roadblock in Kosovo.

Guido FelderForeign teacher

Tensions are high between Serbia and Kosovo. After Serbia put the army on alert, Kosovo closed a third border crossing – the largest – at Podujevo. Swissco’s 195 members of the Swiss Army, who support KFOR, the NATO-led security force in Kosovo, have also been affected by the conflict.

Daniel Sechler, 33, a media spokesperson for Swissint, the Swiss military’s center of excellence for military peacebuilding, is keeping things quiet for now. He told Blick: “Recent events in northern Kosovo show that the situation in this part of the country is fragile and currently tense. Nevertheless, the situation in Kosovo can generally be considered peaceful and stable in most parts of the country, thanks to the deployment of KFOR.

