The Iranian regime urgently needs new jets. Western sanctions block supplies from major aircraft manufacturers. But now, through a ruse, Iran has acquired four Airbus A340s – with false flight numbers and bogus companies.

The A340s will depart before Christmas Eve – and reach their original destination

1/5 Four A340s formerly owned by Turkish Airlines were scheduled to fly from Johannesburg to Uzbekistan.

What happens in the sky the day before Christmas Eve? The mystery surrounding the four Airbus A340s will begin in spring 2019. Turkish Airlines grounded its last four-engine jets at the time. Four A340s flew from Istanbul Ataturk Airport to Johannesburg, South Africa, where the aircraft were stored.

Hong Kong-based Avro Global became the new owner “Aerotelegraph” writes The jets received new license plates for the Channel Island of Guernsey. Nothing happened for three and a half years. Until the day before Christmas Eve. On December 23, 2022, the A340 quartet suddenly started moving again.

The wrong flight number trick

One after another, planes lurched into Johannesburg. Destination – According to flight plan: Uzbekistan. But the jets never quite got there like in the press «climb with your hands and feet” reported. Instead, all A340s landed in Iran’s capital, Tehran, in a row. And that’s it again with new license plates. These aircraft are now registered in the African country of Burkina Faso.

A tactic the Iranian regime has used in the past to avoid Western sanctions. Because the country urgently needs new planes. With Shell companies and third countries, jets can be acquired despite regime restrictions.

According to the Swiss industry magazine “Aerotelegraph”, the evidence is provided by incorrect flight numbers provided by the crew for their flight to Uzbekistan. MAN3808, MAN3809, MAN3810 and MAN3811 – non-existent codes. But a reference to the future owner of the A340 aircraft. Mahan Air – Iran’s largest private airline, already operates ten Airbus A340 aircraft. (no)