Four machines have mysteriously disappeared in Iran

Terence Abbott 50 mins ago 2 min read

The A340s will depart before Christmas Eve – and reach their original destination

Iran buys four planes from Trig

The Iranian regime urgently needs new jets. Western sanctions block supplies from major aircraft manufacturers. But now, through a ruse, Iran has acquired four Airbus A340s – with false flight numbers and bogus companies.

1/5

Four A340s formerly owned by Turkish Airlines were scheduled to fly from Johannesburg to Uzbekistan.

What happens in the sky the day before Christmas Eve? The mystery surrounding the four Airbus A340s will begin in spring 2019. Turkish Airlines grounded its last four-engine jets at the time. Four A340s flew from Istanbul Ataturk Airport to Johannesburg, South Africa, where the aircraft were stored.

Hong Kong-based Avro Global became the new owner “Aerotelegraph” writes The jets received new license plates for the Channel Island of Guernsey. Nothing happened for three and a half years. Until the day before Christmas Eve. On December 23, 2022, the A340 quartet suddenly started moving again.

