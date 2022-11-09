Former GDR civil rights activist Schulz dies

Former GDR civil rights activist Werner Schulz has died, he died Wednesday during an event at Bellevue Palace in Berlin. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced this, according to conference participants. Schulz is 72 years old.

Archive – Werner Schulz dies at 72 Photo: Karlheinz Schindler/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The office of the federal president ended the event early on November 9, citing the death of one of the participants. He wanted to inform his relatives immediately.

According to the DPA, Schulz collapsed in the toilet. He was born on January 22, 1950 in Zwickau (Saxony). He studied food chemistry and technology at Humboldt University in Berlin. From 1968 he was active in various opposition groups in the GDR.

In 1989 he was one of the founding members of the New Forum, representing him at the Round Table. In 1990 Schulz became a member of the GDR’s first freely elected People’s Assembly. From October 1990 to October 2005 he was a member of the Bundestag for Bündnis 90/Die Grünen and a member of the European Parliament from 2009 to 2014. Schulz was honored with a German national prize last June for his commitment to democracy and the opposition in Russia. (SDA)