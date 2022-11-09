November 9, 2022

Former GDR civil rights activist Schulz dies

Terence Abbott 8 mins ago 1 min read

He collapsed in the toilet

Green politician Werner Schulz died at the event

Former GDR civil rights activist Werner Schulz has died, he died Wednesday during an event at Bellevue Palace in Berlin. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced this, according to conference participants. Schulz is 72 years old.

Archive – Werner Schulz dies at 72 Photo: Karlheinz Schindler/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The office of the federal president ended the event early on November 9, citing the death of one of the participants. He wanted to inform his relatives immediately.

According to the DPA, Schulz collapsed in the toilet. He was born on January 22, 1950 in Zwickau (Saxony). He studied food chemistry and technology at Humboldt University in Berlin. From 1968 he was active in various opposition groups in the GDR.

