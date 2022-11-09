Trump spokeswoman, 25 years old and first gay

The midterms will see some firsts in American history. In the near future, the first person from Generation Z will sit in Congress and, for the first time, an openly gay governor.

US Democrat Maura Healey (51) has become the first woman governor in the nation’s history to openly admit her homosexuality. The 51-year-old won Tuesday’s congressional and gubernatorial elections against Republican Jeff Diehl, 53, according to US broadcasters in Massachusetts.

Healy is the former Attorney General of Massachusetts. The entire House of Representatives, a third of the Senate and 36 governors in the 50 US states were elected on Tuesday in the so-called midterm elections.

Trump Spokesman Becomes Governor

In Arkansas, former President Donald Trump’s (76) former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (40) was elected governor. The 40-year-old Republican defeated Democrat Chris Jones, 52, according to US broadcasters. Her father, Mike Huckabee, was the governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.

With Maxwell Alejandro Frost (25), a member of Generation Z is going to Congress for the first time. The 25-year-old Democrat won Tuesday’s election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District over Republican Calvin Wimbish, the Associated Press reported.

The first generation Z

Frost will fill the Orlando-area seat being vacated by Val Demings, 65, the Democratic nominee for senator.

25-year-olds rarely appear in Congress. In 2020 the Republican from North Carolina, Rep. Before Madison Cawthorne won, that hadn’t happened in more than 45 years. (eu)