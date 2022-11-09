November 9, 2022

Trump spokeswoman, 25 years old and first gay

Terence Abbott 32 mins ago 2 min read

Trump spokeswoman, 25 years old and first lesbian governor

The midterms will see some firsts in American history. In the near future, the first person from Generation Z will sit in Congress and, for the first time, an openly gay governor.

Maura Healy made American history.

US Democrat Maura Healey (51) has become the first woman governor in the nation’s history to openly admit her homosexuality. The 51-year-old won Tuesday’s congressional and gubernatorial elections against Republican Jeff Diehl, 53, according to US broadcasters in Massachusetts.

Healy is the former Attorney General of Massachusetts. The entire House of Representatives, a third of the Senate and 36 governors in the 50 US states were elected on Tuesday in the so-called midterm elections.

