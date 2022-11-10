November 10, 2022

Wagner boss Prigozhin and Putin’s “Bloodhound” supports withdrawal from Cherson

“It’s important to work on mistakes”

Wagner boss and “Bloodhound” lawyer to get off Serson

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and Putin’s “bloodhound” Ramzan Kadyrov clearly support the decision to withdraw players from Cherson. However, the latter is more important.

The head of Putin’s Wagner mercenary group commented on Cherson’s departure.

Russian troops abandoned captured territory during the Ukraine War. Soldiers sent by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, 70, withdraw from the strategically important region of the annexed Cherson region.

The withdrawal was “a very unpleasant decision,” according to Sergei Surovykin, 67, the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine. What the general describes as “discomfort” is a defeat for him and Putin.

