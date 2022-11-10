Wagner boss Prigozhin and Putin’s “Bloodhound” supports withdrawal from Cherson

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and Putin’s “bloodhound” Ramzan Kadyrov clearly support the decision to withdraw players from Cherson. However, the latter is more important.

Russian troops abandoned captured territory during the Ukraine War. Soldiers sent by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, 70, withdraw from the strategically important region of the annexed Cherson region.

The withdrawal was “a very unpleasant decision,” according to Sergei Surovykin, 67, the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine. What the general describes as “discomfort” is a defeat for him and Putin.

Conclusion “Show responsibility”

Now Russia’s cheerleaders are commenting on the decision. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin (61) talks gracefully to “Ria Novosti” about his withdrawal. The decision to withdraw troops from the right bank of the Dnieper was not easy, but it showed that the command was ready to take responsibility for the lives of soldiers.

After all, it is “to protect the lives of our soldiers and the overall fighting ability of the troop group, which should not be kept in a confined area on the right bank.”

“It’s important to work on mistakes”

He admires Putin’s general Surovikhin. He acted “like a man who is not afraid of responsibility”. The Wagner boss continues: “It is important not to torture yourself, not to fall into paranoia, but to make decisions and work on mistakes.”

Putin’s “bloodhound”, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (46), issued a similar statement. He thinks that “Surovikin acted as a true war commander who was not afraid of criticism.” Kadyrov announced this on Telegrm.

Kadyrov questioned the timing of the withdrawal

It continues: “Evgeny Prigogine aptly said that Surovikhin saved a thousand soldiers in a virtual siege.” The interpretation follows again that the Cherson region is particularly difficult.

However, Kadyrov is now also known to express criticism. He asks about the retreat: “Why wasn’t this done in the first days of the special operation?” That is another question.

Russia occupied most of the Cherson region during the first weeks of the war, and in early March Russian troops marched into Cherson.

With the withdrawal, Russia loses control of the south of the capital, the only Ukrainian region it has seized since the war of aggression began in late February. (eu)