Famous Iranian actress arrested for removing headscarf!

Two popular actresses have been arrested in Iran for their support of anti-government protests. Six people have already been sentenced to death in connection with the protests.

Actresses Hengame Ghasiani, 52, and Kadajun Riahi, 60, were arrested after removing their headscarves in public, Iranian state media reported on Sunday. Cassiani, 52, who has been critical of the authorities’ crackdown on protesters, posted a video on Instagram on Saturday evening in which he took off his headscarf. Then she ties her long hair in a ponytail to the accompaniment of revolutionary music.

“Maybe this will be my last post,” he wrote. “No matter what happens to me, you should know that I will stand with the Iranian people until my last breath.” Last week he described the Iranian government as a “baby killer” and accused them of “murdering” more than 50 children.

“Voice of the Oppressed”

According to state news agency IRNA, Ghaziani was arrested for inciting and supporting “riots” and communicating with opposition media. Riyahi had also shown solidarity with the protest movement. In September she gave an interview to the London-based TV channel Iran International, during which she did not wear a headscarf.

According to the Iranian judiciary, seven other celebrities from film, sports and politics were also summoned by the public prosecutor. One of them is Jahja Golmohammadi (51), the coach of Tehran football club Persepolis FC. He had criticized the Iranian national team players for “not bringing the voice of the oppressed people to the authorities”.

Multiple death sentences

Meanwhile, one more person has been sentenced to death in connection with the protests. The Revolutionary Court in Tehran convicted him of “murder, spreading terror and pulling a knife on society with unsettling intent during the recent unrest,” Iran’s judicial authority said on its website, Mizan Online, on Sunday.

This is the sixth death sentence imposed in connection with the protests. Protests are taking place in Iran following the death of Kurdish teenager Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old was arrested by the police for allegedly wearing a hijab on her head. She died a short time later in the hospital. Activists accuse the police of abusing Amini.

Iranian authorities describe most of the demonstrators as “rioters” who are exploited by foreign powers and brutally repress the demonstrations. (SDA/kes)