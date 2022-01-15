Apres-ski accounts for up to 80 percent of leisure events

According to a representative of the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), 70 to 80 percent of cases may be due to après-ski from the retirement category. Another problem is that tourists leaving Salzburg and Tyrol are spreading the virus across the country.

One of the minutes of the meeting with the ABA news agency reveals that, according to the Ajax, “clear numbers of clusters and clusters of larger dimensions here” have been identified in the après-ski area. This includes people living in Vienna

According to cluster analysis, infections often do not occur during transportation – i.e. gondola – or skiing, but directly in the abrasion-ski system. Control means that the detection of infections, for example, during gondola rides, is very low.

Know the problems

There is no denying the fact that even the federal states in ski tourism have a problem in this area. It is hoped that the number of cases will decrease accordingly, as tourism has fallen sharply in January.

According to Ages, many clusters throughout Austria originated in Salzburg and / or Tyrol. But tourism is not the only problem. Cases were found in nursing homes in almost all federal states, and in Vienna the two art galleries were called clusters.