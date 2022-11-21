Even Putin’s supporters now call him a dork

The withdrawal of Russian troops from Cherson in the war in Ukraine has consequences for President Vladimir Putin. His followers mock him.
- The Russian army withdrew from Kherson.
- Now the mood seems to have turned even among Russian war advocates.
- President Putin is fondly called a “failure” by his supporters.
A week ago, Russian armed forces under pressure from Ukrainian counterattacks in the war in Ukraine Withdrawn from Gerson. The Ukrainians rose Shortly after the recapture National flags already in the city. It was clear to Volodymyr Zelenskyj: “We all feel As our victory approaches!»
If one is to believe recent developments in the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian president may be right. According to Russian journalist Mikhail Zigar, Russia’s mood has changed radically since the withdrawal from Kherson.
So his followers and even the bureaucratic elite have realized it Vladimir Putin “Lost at Last”. No one believes him anymore Kremlin-chefAccording to Zygar, who in «Spiegel» Moscow relies on sources.
Ukraine War: “Boss” Becomes “Idiot”
Until recently, high-ranking officials, businessmen or propagandists would only address him as “Boss” or “WW” (Putin’s initials: Vladimir Vladimirovich, editor’s note). His new nickname is now “Binja”, meaning loser or fool “now very popular.”
A source close to the Russian presidential administration told the journalist that Putin has been compared to former Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic. Milosevic eventually went to the UN in The Hague. had to answer before a war crimes tribunal.
The prospects for Putin would be even worse, said Zygar, the official: “He always was AngerTo show weakness – but now he has shown it. And it was obvious to everyone that he was going to be killed. God willing, he has six more months.”
In Army There is “great irritation at the entire administration of the occupied territories and at the whole military operation”. “No one is ready to take the initiative against Putin yet — but everyone is waiting for something,” Ziger said.
