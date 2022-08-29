August 30, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Expert warns about US ships in Taiwan Strait

Terence Abbott 44 mins ago 3 min read

Amid heightened tensions in Taiwan, two US warships passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. Two experts characterize the maneuver.

Advertising

The essentials in a nutshell

  • Tensions between China, Taiwan and the US continue.
  • Two US warships passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.
  • Two experts characterize the maneuver.

Tensions surrounding Taiwan have not subsided. After this Many American politicians China responded by visiting the country — even unannounced Again and again with military maneuversn on “provocation”.

On Sunday, the US sent two warships Taiwan Strait. The US Navy said: “The commitment of the United States to a free, open Indo-Pacific” was “underscored”.

“The Next Phase of Expansion”

The US decision to react to this “could be seen as the next step in escalation”. This is what Alexander Görlach, honorary professor of ethics at Leuphana University Lüneburg, tells “Focus”.

Because: China’s last blockade of Taiwan was about 27 years ago. At that time, Washington sent an aircraft carrier through the water, after which “Beijing had to retreat”.

However, things are different today because China has grown into a major military power. “Only America can compare with China Arsenal Battleships and submarines,” says Gorlach.

“America must represent existence”

On the other hand, Claudia Brühwiler, a political scientist, disagrees University of St. Gallen. Nov

That this can already be seen as a provocation says more about China’s attitude than America’s. “The US wants an independent Indo-Pacific region and still wants to be the determining power in it. If they want to continue to maintain this position, they will have to signal their presence from time to time.”

For Taiwan, maneuver means first defense. Brühwiler: «Joe Biden He was serious when he announced in May that the United States had pledged to provide military assistance to Taiwan if needed.

Are you worried about tensions between the US and China?

On the other hand, China wants to control the Taiwan Strait. “Accordingly, the People’s Republic did not hesitate to violate Japan’s exclusive economic zone in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit.”

Current tensions cannot be compared to the crisis of a quarter century ago. “There was an immediate threat. “To put it bluntly, it’s saber racing that’s changed over time,” says Bruchwiler.

More on the topic:

University of St Gallen HSG Joe Biden Arsenal

See also  Were the intensive care beds removed even during infections?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Ukraine ticker. The Kremlin’s defense minister is reportedly losing influence

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Serbia is Russia’s only loyal ally in Europe

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Eight mansions have been built for Kim Jong Un

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Expert warns about US ships in Taiwan Strait

44 mins ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Ukraine ticker. The Kremlin’s defense minister is reportedly losing influence

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Serbia is Russia’s only loyal ally in Europe

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Eight mansions have been built for Kim Jong Un

1 day ago Terence Abbott