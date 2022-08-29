Expert warns about US ships in Taiwan Strait

Amid heightened tensions in Taiwan, two US warships passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. Two experts characterize the maneuver.
Advertising
The essentials in a nutshell
- Tensions between China, Taiwan and the US continue.
- Two US warships passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.
- Two experts characterize the maneuver.
Tensions surrounding Taiwan have not subsided. After this Many American politicians China responded by visiting the country — even unannounced Again and again with military maneuversn on “provocation”.
On Sunday, the US sent two warships Taiwan Strait. The US Navy said: “The commitment of the United States to a free, open Indo-Pacific” was “underscored”.
“The Next Phase of Expansion”
The US decision to react to this “could be seen as the next step in escalation”. This is what Alexander Görlach, honorary professor of ethics at Leuphana University Lüneburg, tells “Focus”.
Because: China’s last blockade of Taiwan was about 27 years ago. At that time, Washington sent an aircraft carrier through the water, after which “Beijing had to retreat”.
However, things are different today because China has grown into a major military power. “Only America can compare with China Arsenal Battleships and submarines,” says Gorlach.
“America must represent existence”
On the other hand, Claudia Brühwiler, a political scientist, disagrees University of St. Gallen. Nov
That this can already be seen as a provocation says more about China’s attitude than America’s. “The US wants an independent Indo-Pacific region and still wants to be the determining power in it. If they want to continue to maintain this position, they will have to signal their presence from time to time.”
For Taiwan, maneuver means first defense. Brühwiler: «Joe Biden He was serious when he announced in May that the United States had pledged to provide military assistance to Taiwan if needed.
Are you worried about tensions between the US and China?
On the other hand, China wants to control the Taiwan Strait. “Accordingly, the People’s Republic did not hesitate to violate Japan’s exclusive economic zone in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit.”
Current tensions cannot be compared to the crisis of a quarter century ago. “There was an immediate threat. “To put it bluntly, it’s saber racing that’s changed over time,” says Bruchwiler.
More on the topic:
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
Ukraine ticker. The Kremlin’s defense minister is reportedly losing influence
Serbia is Russia’s only loyal ally in Europe
Eight mansions have been built for Kim Jong Un